Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Revealed

There are very few matchups in the NBA more exciting than seeing Steph Curry face off against Kyrie Irving. Fortunately for NBA fans, that’s exactly what they’re going to see tonight.

The Golden State Warriors will be missing Andre Iguodala due to right hip soreness, and James Wiseman due to a left ankle sprain. Anthony Lamb will be the only questionable player with left foot soreness. Their entire core lineup of Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Jordan Poole will all be playing.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button