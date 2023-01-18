Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Injury Report Revealed

Even though the Golden State Warriors aren’t playing at a Championship level, Anytime they face the Boston Celtics this season will always bring the hype. The two teams play for a second time since their NBA Finals match in June, and both are relatively healthy.

The Golden State Warriors are missing Andre Iguodala with right hip soreness, JaMychal Green with a right lower leg infection, Jonathan Kuminga with a right foot sprain, and James Wiseman with a left ankle sprain. While the Warriors may have injuries, none of them include Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, or even Jordan Poole – it’s game on.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button