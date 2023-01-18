Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Injury Report Revealed

Even though the Golden State Warriors aren’t playing at a Championship level, Anytime they face the Boston Celtics this season will always bring the hype. The two teams play for a second time since their NBA Finals match in June, and both are relatively healthy.

The Golden State Warriors are missing Andre Iguodala with right hip soreness, JaMychal Green with a right lower leg infection, Jonathan Kuminga with a right foot sprain, and James Wiseman with a left ankle sprain. While the Warriors may have injuries, none of them include Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, or even Jordan Poole – it’s game on.

The Boston Celtics are missing Danilo Gallinari with an ACL tear, JD Davidson is out on a G League two-way, and Mfiondu Kabengele is out on a G League two-way. The biggest question mark is centered around Jaylen Brown, who is questionable with right adductor tightness.

While the Warriors have lost games against inferior teams against the Orlando Magic or a shorthanded Phoenix Suns, they’ve found ways to get up against the bigger teams, especially the Boston Celtics. While a win Tonight won’t push the Warriors to the first seed, it’ll certainly prove that they can Hang with Championship contenders and aren’t a team anyone should want to face in the NBA playoffs.

