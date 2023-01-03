Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Golden State Warriors (19-18) will host the Atlanta Hawks (17-19) after winning five straight home games. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, January 2, 2023. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Hawks

The 116.4 points per game the Warriors put up are just 0.9 more points than the Hawks allow (115.5).

Golden State is 15-5 when scoring more than 115.5 points.

When Atlanta allows fewer than 116.4 points, it is 13-6.

The Hawks put up an average of 114.5 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 116.8 the Warriors gave up to opponents.

Atlanta is 13-4 when it scores more than 116.8 points.

Golden State is 16-2 when it gives up fewer than 114.5 points.

This season, the Warriors have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have made.

Golden State is 13-5 when it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.

The Hawks’ 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is .

Atlanta has compiled an 11-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.6% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Warriors this season is Stephen Curry (among active players), who averages 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.0 points, 6.6 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game, while Kevon Looney adds 6.5 points, 2.9 assists and 7.9 rebounds per outing.

Curry leads active Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 5.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 1.3 steals per game, while Green has 0.8 blocks per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young averages 27.4 points per game, while also pulling down 2.8 rebounds and averaging 9.9 assists per game.

Clint Capela is also good for 12.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.

Young knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game.

Capela records 1.3 blocks per game, while Dejounte Murray averages 1.7 steals per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2022 Nets L 143-113 Away 12/25/2022 Grizzlies W 123-109 Mold 12/27/2022 Hornets W 110-105 Mold 12/28/2022 Jazz W 112-107 Mold 12/30/2022 Trail Blazers W 118-112 Mold 1/2/2023 Hawks – Mold 1/4/2023 Pistons – Mold 1/7/2023 Magic – Mold 1/10/2023 Sun – Mold 1/13/2023 Spurs – Away 1/15/2023 Bulls – Away

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2022 Bulls L 110-108 Mold 12/23/2022 Pistons W 130-105 Mold 12/27/2022 Pacers L 129-114 Away 12/28/2022 Nets L 108-107 Mold 12/30/2022 Lakers L 130-121 Mold 1/2/2023 Warriors – Away 1/4/2023 Kings – Away 1/6/2023 Lakers – Away 1/8/2023 Clippers – Away 1/11/2023 Bucks – Mold 1/13/2023 Pacers – Away

