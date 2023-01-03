Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Golden State Warriors (19-18) will host the Atlanta Hawks (17-19) after winning five straight home games. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, January 2, 2023. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Hawks

  • The 116.4 points per game the Warriors put up are just 0.9 more points than the Hawks allow (115.5).
  • Golden State is 15-5 when scoring more than 115.5 points.
  • When Atlanta allows fewer than 116.4 points, it is 13-6.
  • The Hawks put up an average of 114.5 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 116.8 the Warriors gave up to opponents.
  • Atlanta is 13-4 when it scores more than 116.8 points.
  • Golden State is 16-2 when it gives up fewer than 114.5 points.
  • This season, the Warriors have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have made.
  • Golden State is 13-5 when it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.
  • Atlanta has compiled an 11-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.6% from the field.

