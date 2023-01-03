Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Golden State Warriors (19-18) will host the Atlanta Hawks (17-19) after winning five straight home games. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, January 2, 2023. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Hawks
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Hawks
- The 116.4 points per game the Warriors put up are just 0.9 more points than the Hawks allow (115.5).
- Golden State is 15-5 when scoring more than 115.5 points.
- When Atlanta allows fewer than 116.4 points, it is 13-6.
- The Hawks put up an average of 114.5 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 116.8 the Warriors gave up to opponents.
- Atlanta is 13-4 when it scores more than 116.8 points.
- Golden State is 16-2 when it gives up fewer than 114.5 points.
- This season, the Warriors have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have made.
- Golden State is 13-5 when it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.
- The Hawks’ 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is .
- Atlanta has compiled an 11-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.6% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Warriors this season is Stephen Curry (among active players), who averages 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.
- Draymond Green is averaging 8.0 points, 6.6 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game, while Kevon Looney adds 6.5 points, 2.9 assists and 7.9 rebounds per outing.
- Curry leads active Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 5.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Donte DiVincenzo averages 1.3 steals per game, while Green has 0.8 blocks per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young averages 27.4 points per game, while also pulling down 2.8 rebounds and averaging 9.9 assists per game.
- Clint Capela is also good for 12.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.
- Young knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game.
- Capela records 1.3 blocks per game, while Dejounte Murray averages 1.7 steals per game.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Nets
|
L 143-113
|
Away
|
12/25/2022
|
Grizzlies
|
W 123-109
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Hornets
|
W 110-105
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Jazz
|
W 112-107
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Trail Blazers
|
W 118-112
|
Mold
|
1/2/2023
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/7/2023
|
Magic
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/10/2023
|
Sun
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/13/2023
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Away
|
1/15/2023
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Away
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Bulls
|
L 110-108
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Pistons
|
W 130-105
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Pacers
|
L 129-114
|
Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Nets
|
L 108-107
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Lakers
|
L 130-121
|
Mold
|
1/2/2023
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Kings
|
–
|
Away
|
1/6/2023
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/8/2023
|
Clippers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/11/2023
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/13/2023
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
