Golden State Warriors To Host Workout With Numerous NBA Veterans

Looking to defend their recent title, the Golden State Warriors have completely changed their bench in the offseason. Gary Payton II, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. all departed in free agency and the team brought in Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green and two Rookies in Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins.

However the Warriors still have two open roster spots to fill with one likely to be reserved for Veteran forward Andre Iguodala should he decide to return for his 19th NBA season.

While they have signed Mac McClung, Pat Spencer, Jerome Robinson and Trevion Williams to training camp deals, the Warriors are scheduled to host several NBA Veterans who still find themselves as free agents this offseason for a workout over the next week.

According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, free agents Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Kenneth Faried will have a chance to prove themselves to the Warriors. Miye Oni, Ty-Shon Alexander, Wesley Saunders and Jon Axel Gudmundsson are among other free agents who are expected to participate in this upcoming workout.

Golden State had a similar workout with some veteran free agents a few weeks back, as they hosted Shabazz Muhammad, Solomon Hill, Tyler Cook and Kelan Martin, according to The Atheltic.

As of right now, 13 players on the Warriors roster have guaranteed contracts for the 2022-23 season and both Lester Quinones and Quinndary Weatherspoon occupy the team’s two-way roster spots.

Last year’s first-round Picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody should see their roles expand heading into the new season given the team’s offseason departures, regardless if the team adds one of the many Veteran free agents listed above.

Winning their fourth title in the last eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors will begin their title defense on October 18 as they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.