Golden State Warriors To Host Workout With Numerous NBA Veterans

Looking to defend their recent title, the Golden State Warriors have completely changed their bench in the offseason. Gary Payton II, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. all departed in free agency and the team brought in Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green and two Rookies in Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button