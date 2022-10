Those who have scored tickets to see the Golden State Warriors play at Chase Center will be among the most expensive seats in the NBA, according to a recent sports analysis.

Researchers at Bookies, an online sports betting website, found that the cost of attending a Golden State Warriors game in San Francisco is more expensive than anywhere else in the nation, according to their cost analysis of NBA games.

A family of four hoping to purchase the cheapest tickets to see the Warriors should expect to pay at least $570 on average (or $142 per person) just for tickets, according to the analysis. That doesn’t include the cost of lot parking ($37.43), two Beers ($34.56), two sodas ($14.50) and four hot dogs ($34), which could bring the total to just below $700.

As of Tuesday afternoon — just six hours before tipoff — the chances of scoring a ticket under $200 were vanishingly small.

The cheapest tickets to see the Warriors play their home opener game against the Los Angeles Lakers were $231 per seat — five rows from the top at the upper-level seating. For a family of four, the cheapest ticket price was $844.

Even on an average day, the Golden State Warriors undeniably lead the Nation on the front of ticket prices.

That hasn’t seemed to change since 2019, when long-time season ticket holders faced steep ticket price increases after the team moved to San Francisco. At least 30% of them gave up their seats after the move, The Chronicle reported.

Bookies’ analysis found that the New York Knicks came in second place for most expensive tickets, with families of four on average paying about $547 a game. Families of four in Southern California can expect to pay around $436 on average to see the Lakers play, with the total cost of a night out coming up to $519.

In June, Resale ticket prices for the NBA Finals at Chase Center averaged $3,526 a seat, higher than the team’s five previous appearances in the Finals at their former stadium, Oakland’s Oracle Arena, The Chronicle reported.

