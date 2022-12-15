Golden State Warriors Star Stephen Curry to ‘Miss a Few Weeks’ with Shoulder Injury – NBA Tracker

DEC 15 STEPHEN CURRY OUT ‘A FEW WEEKS’

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be without reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry for “a few weeks,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Curry exited Wednesday night’s loss against the Indiana Pacers.

The Orlando Magic face the Warriors in San Francisco on Jan. 7, where Curry’s status is up in the air.

DEC 14 RJ HAMPTON TO LAKELAND

Orlando Magic guard RJ Hampton requested an assignment to the G League, and the team has granted it.

