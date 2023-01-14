Golden State Warriors Recall Player To The Roster On Saturday

It’s Friday night, the Golden State Warriors defeated the San Antonio Spurs in front of the biggest crowd in NBA history (for a regular season game).

They are now 21-21 in 42 games, which has them tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

On Saturday, the team announced that they have recalled Patrick Baldwin Jr. from their G League affiliate (the Santa Cruz Warriors).

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button