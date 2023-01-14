Golden State Warriors Recall Player To The Roster On Saturday

It’s Friday night, the Golden State Warriors defeated the San Antonio Spurs in front of the biggest crowd in NBA history (for a regular season game).

They are now 21-21 in 42 games, which has them tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

On Saturday, the team announced that they have recalled Patrick Baldwin Jr. from their G League affiliate (the Santa Cruz Warriors).

Via Warriors PR: “The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today.”

Baldwin Jr. was the 28th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after playing one season of college basketball for Wisconsin.

He has played in 13 games (for the Warriors) this season and is averaging 5.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest.

In addition, Baldwin Jr. has played nine Showcase Cup Games and two regular season G League games.

He averaged 10.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest (in the Showcase Cup) and has averages of 11.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest (in the G League regular season).

The 20-year-old will likely take time to develop as a pro, and he is with one of the best organizations in all of sports, as the Warriors have won the NBA Championship in four out of the last eight seasons.

They will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.