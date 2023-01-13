Golden State Warriors Player Fined $25,000

It’s Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost 125-113 to the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

During the game, four-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala got ejected after an argument with a referee (he finished his night with two points and three assists in 13 minutes of playing time).

