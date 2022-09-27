Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion

Andre Iguodala has been one of the most important players for the Golden State Warriors over their dynasty.

He has played for the Warriors in six out of the last eight seasons, and ironically they made the NBA Finals in those six seasons that he played there.

The Warriors missed the NBA Playoffs in the two seasons that he was on different teams.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button