Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move On Wednesday Afternoon

Losing 125-113 to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night in San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors have now dropped three consecutive home games and sit at 20-21 on the season.

The good news for the Warriors however is that both Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins are back as the team prepares for a very important five-game road trip, one that will see them playing the Boston Celtics, the best team in the league record-wise , within the next week.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button