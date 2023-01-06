Golden State Warriors Forward Andre Iguodala to Make Season Debut vs. Orlando Magic – NBA Tracker

JAN 6 WARRIORS BRINGING BACK ANDRE IGUODALA

The Golden State Warriors are getting a little healthier this weekend. Veteran wing and four-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala is set to make his season debut against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Iguodala Revealed the information on his Point Forward podcast with Evan Turner.

Iguodala hopes to help the middling Warriors, who are only 20-19 after winning the NBA Finals back in June.

JAN 5 PAOLO AMONG TOP EASTERN CONFERENCE ALL-STAR VOTE-GETTERS

The NBA released its first All-Star voting Returns Thursday, and Orlando Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Ranks eighth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

