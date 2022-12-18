Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors odds, Picks and predictions

The Golden State Warriors (14-16) battle the Toronto Raptors (13-16) Sunday. Tip from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is set for 6 pm ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Warriors vs. Raptors oddsand make our expert NBA Picks and predictions.

The Warriors lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 118-106 Friday, failing to cover as 9-point road underdogs. With 2-time MVP G Stephen Curry ruled out, the Dubs may continue to struggle. They have failed to cover 3 straight games and Golden State is just 13-17 against the spread (ATS) on the season.

The Raptors are just 15-14 ATS on the season yet are a solid 10-5 straight up at home compared to 3-11 on the road. Toronto has failed to cover in 4 straight games, losing all 4 Outright as well. It is just 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games.

Warriors at Raptors odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access the USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:22 am ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Warriors +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Raptors -220 (bet $220 to win $100)

: Warriors +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Raptors -220 (bet $220 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Warriors +5.5 (-105) | Raptors -5.5 (-115)

: Warriors +5.5 (-105) | Raptors -5.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 227.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Warriors at Raptors key injuries

Warriors

G Stephen Curry (shoulder) out

(shoulder) out F Draymond Green (quadriceps) probable

(quadriceps) probable G Klay Thompson (knee) probable

(knee) probable F Andrew Wiggins (adductor) out

Raptors

C Precious Achiuwa (ankle) out

(ankle) out F OG Anunoby (hip) out

(hip) out G Gary Trent Jr. (quad) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Warriors at Raptors Picks and predictions

Prediction

Raptors 116, Warriors 109

Moneyline

PASS.

The Warriors are 2-14 on the road while the Raptors are 10-5 at home. That’s really all you need to know to make both the (-220) and (+190) unplayable.

Against the spread

BET RAPTORS -5.5 (-115).

The Warriors are just a different, more incompetent team without Curry on the court. Even on the road with Curry they have struggled.

The reigning Champs have the worst winning percentage on the road in the entire NBA and are just 3-13 ATS as the road team, also the worst record in the league.

Without Wiggins, Defending F Scottie Barnes (14.9 PPG) and F Pascal Siakam (24.2 PPG) is going to be difficult as well.

While the Raptors haven’t played well lately, they are much better at home, posting a 9-6 ATS record. There is far more reason to be confident in Toronto here, and I would back the RAPTORS -5.5 (-115).

Over/Under

LEAN UNDER 227.5 (-115).

The Warriors will be adding more defense to their lineup than offense with the return of Thompson and Green, both slated as probable for the matchup.

The Raptors, on the other hand, are one of the worst shooting teams in the NBA, ranking 27th in field goal percentage (45.1%) and 29th in 3-point shooting percentage (32.4%).

The Raptors are 5-5 O/U in their last 10 while the Warriors are 4-4 O/U over their last 8. The Warriors breakneck pace, sitting atop the league, isn’t quite the same without their 2 volume scoring options .

With Toronto set to dominate and sitting 23rd in pace, expect this to be played at their tempo, and the UNDER 227.5 (-115) to be the better side of the total.

