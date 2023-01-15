Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls odds, Picks and predictions

The Golden State Warriors (21-21) and Chicago Bulls (19-24) meet Sunday at United Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Warriors vs. Bulls oddsand make our expert NBA Picks and predictions.

The Warriors covered the spread as 9-point favorites Friday with a 144-113 win vs. the San Antonio Spurs at the Alamodome. G Jordan Poole scored a game-high 25 points off the bench as Golden State set its season high in points in front of an NBA-record crowd of 68,323. The Warriors are 0-4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 games following a win by more than 10 points in their previous contest.

The Bulls failed to cover as 4-point home favorites Friday in a 124-110 loss vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. G Zach LaVine finished with 25 points in the absence of F DeMar DeRozan (quad) who was out for a 2nd consecutive game. Chicago is 4-1-1 ATS in its last 6 home games.

Warriors at Bulls odds

Moneyline (ML) : Warriors -160 (bet $160 to win $100) | Bulls +140 (bet $100 to win $140

: Warriors -160 (bet $160 to win $100) | Bulls +140 (bet $100 to win $140 Against the spread (ATS) : Warriors -3.5 (-112) | Bulls +3.5 (-108)

: Warriors -3.5 (-112) | Bulls +3.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 237.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Warriors at Bulls key injuries

Warriors

C And Mychal Green (leg) out

Bulls

G Lonzo Ball (knee) out

(knee) out F DeMar DeRozan (quad) questionable

(quad) questionable F Javonte Green (knee) out

(knee) out G Zach LaVine (hand) probable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Warriors at Bulls Picks and predictions

Prediction

Bulls 115, Warriors 114

Moneyline

Sprinkle is BULLS (+140).

The Warriors own the worst road record in the NBA (3-16). Golden State looked great vs. San Antonio Friday, but it’s too early to trust the Warriors to start winning consecutive games on the road. Chicago is 5-5 straight up as a home underdog and has a better chance at winning this game than the odds imply.

Against the spread

BET BULLS +3.5 (-108).

Chicago is profitable as a home underdog this season at 5-4-1 ATS (55.6%) and is in a good spot to cover Sunday. Golden State is just 1-7 ATS (12.5%) as an away favorite and may be in a letdown spot after a 31-point win on national television Friday. The Bulls will come out extra motivated to end their 3-game skid and should be able to keep it close vs. the NBA’s worst road team. Take the points.

Over/Under

BET UNDER 237.5 (-110).

The Warriors’ offense has been underperforming against sub-.500 teams lately as the Under is 4-0 in Golden State’s last 4 games vs. teams with a losing record. These 2 teams tend to play low-scoring games vs. each other with the Under hitting in 5 of the last 7 meetings and Sunday should be another slower-paced matchup.

