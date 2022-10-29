Golden State Warriors are Most Valuable NBA Team Over Lakers and Knicks

For the first time ever, the Golden State Warriors are the NBA’s most valuable team. According to a report from Forbes, the Warriors have officially topped the Lakers and Knicks as the most valuable franchise in basketball.

The Warriors are worth an astonishing $7 billion, which is a 25% increase from last year. They generated the most revenue in the NBA out of every team, earning $765 million.

