Golden State Warriors are Most Valuable NBA Team Over Lakers and Knicks

For the first time ever, the Golden State Warriors are the NBA’s most valuable team. According to a report from Forbes, the Warriors have officially topped the Lakers and Knicks as the most valuable franchise in basketball.

The Warriors are worth an astonishing $7 billion, which is a 25% increase from last year. They generated the most revenue in the NBA out of every team, earning $765 million.

The top ten valued teams in the NBA are the following teams in order: Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, LA Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and Philadelphia 76ers.

The top ten teams with the most revenue in the NBA are the following teams in order: Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and Houston Rockets.

Nothing truly states the dominance that the Golden State Warriors have had this past decade like the fact that they’re the most valuable team in the NBA. With four NBA championships, a new arena, and the most popular player, there’s a reason why the Warriors now have the Ultimate throne.

It’s shocking to believe that just a decade ago, Warriors fans were booing owner Joe Lacob during Chris Mullins’ jersey retirement ceremony in March 2012. Fast forward to October 2022, look at the Warriors now.

