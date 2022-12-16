Golden State Warriors Announce Two Roster Moves

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Indiana Pacers 125-119 on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

They are now 14-15 in 29 games on the season, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

On Thursday night, the team announced two roster moves.

Via Warriors PR: “The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Ryan Rollins and center James Wiseman from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today.”

Wiseman was the second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he has spent time in both the G League and NBA this season.

Currently, he is averaging 6.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest in 12 games for the Warriors.

His most recent game in the NBA came on December 7, when he played five minutes and recorded three points and two rebounds against the Utah Jazz.

He is coming off an impressive game on December 14 (in the G League), where he put up 31 points and six rebounds on 12/17 shooting from the field.

In ten G League games, he has averages of 18.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest.

As for Rollins, he was the 44th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and has also spent time in the NBA and G League this season.

He is currently averaging 2.1 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest in seven games with the Warriors.

In ten G League games, he averages 20.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.

The Warriors will play their next game on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.