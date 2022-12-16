Golden State Warriors Announce Two Roster Moves

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Indiana Pacers 125-119 on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

They are now 14-15 in 29 games on the season, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

On Thursday night, the team announced two roster moves.

Via Warriors PR: “The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Ryan Rollins and center James Wiseman from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today.”

