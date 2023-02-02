Golden State holds a valuable card

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, there’s a big question that you need to answer.

Yes, you.

Should the Warriors fear the Denver Nuggets or Memphis Grizzlies in a seven-game playoff series?

I know; we just answered that question last season.

So what about the Los Angeles Clippers or Sacramento Kings?

Those are the only four Western Conference teams ranked ahead of the Warriors in the latest ESPN power rankings or Wednesday morning’s NBA standings.

And since I know how the Warriors will answer that question (no, no, no and absolutely not) I ask you.

Although I can’t see why you would disagree with the Dubs.

The Warriors have been underwhelming and inconsistent all season — my goodness, have they been frustrating to watch — but in a Western Conference that lacks a great team, the Dubs are heading towards the trade deadline in a solid position.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 19: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics talks with Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half at TD Garden on January 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
