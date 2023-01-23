Golden Knights take on the Coyotes following Cotter’s 2-goal showing

Vegas Golden Knights (28-16-2, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (14-26-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 8 pm EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Golden Knights -195, Coyotes +163; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Arizona Coyotes after Paul Cotter scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 6-2 win over the Washington Capitals.

Arizona is 14-26-5 overall and 8-7-2 at home. The Coyotes serve 10.8 penalty minutes per game to rank seventh in NHL play.

Vegas has a 28-16-2 record overall and a 15-3-2 record on the road. The Golden Knights have a +14 scoring differential, with 146 total goals scored and 132 allowed.

The Matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Golden Knights won 4-1 in the previous matchup. Cotter led the Golden Knights with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored 15 goals with 23 assists for the Coyotes. Jakob Chychrun has five assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 15 goals and 19 assists for the Golden Knights. Cotter has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 1-9-0, averaging 1.3 goals, 2.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Lawson Crouse: day to day (upper body), Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body).

Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper-body), Mark Stone: out (upper-body), Pavel Dorofeyev : out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .