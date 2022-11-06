Golden Knights cash in with 4-goal third period to beat Canadiens
Nick Suzuki scored twice and Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist to take some of the sting away from a 6-4 loss at the Bell Centre.
Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield trotted out to center ice prior to Saturday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights to collect the Molson Cup for October.
And they showed why they deserved the honor as Suzuki scored twice and Caufield had a goal and an assist to take some of the sting away from a 6-4 loss at the Bell Centre. They provided the major Offensive support for Jake Allen, who kept the Canadiens in the game for two periods before the Golden Knights exploded for four goals in the third period.
Suzuki tied the game at 2-2 when he took a return pass from Kirby Dach and scored his seventh goal of the season 56 seconds into the third period. Dach, who is proving to be the perfect complement to Caufield and Suzuki on the top line, picked up his third assist when Suzuki scored his eighth goal later in the period.
But the Golden Knights took the lead for good at 4:45 in the third period when Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the night on a power play. They buried the rebound of a shot by Phil Kessel.
Keegan Kolesar, Nicolas Roy and Jonathan Marchessault scored the other third-period goals for Vegas.
Caufield pulled the Canadians even at 1-1 in the latter stages of the first period with an assist from Dach, who was on the left wall when he spotted Caufield Motoring up the right wing. Dach threaded a cross-ice pass through traffic and Caufield beat Adin Hill with a shot inside the near post for his eighth goal of the season.
The goal came 51 seconds after the Golden Knights took advantage of a miscue by Joel Edmundson to open the scoring at 13:25. Edmundson’s clearing attempt wound up on Nicolas Hague’s stick and the defenseman beat Allen with a slap shot from the blue line.
Rookie Juraj Slafkovsky scored the other Montreal goal.
The Golden Knights moved into another gear in the second period and, while they took a 2-1 lead on an early goal by Smith, Allen was the only reason the game didn’t get completely out of hand.
The Golden Knights outshot the Canadiens 16-9 in the period, but those numbers reflected a late surge by Montreal. The Canadiens didn’t get their first shot of the period until Christian Dvorak tested Hill with 8:09 remaining. At that point, Vegas had a 15-0 edge in shots.
Allen had to be particularly sharp during the only power play in the period. They stopped five shots and received a little help from David Savard, who blocked a shot.
The goaltender didn’t have much of a chance on the Reilly goal. Jordan Harris was the only defender back on a 2-on-1 break and William Karlsson slid a backhand pass across to Reilly on the left side.
The Canadiens travel to Detroit for a game Tuesday and are back at the Bell Center the following night to play the Vancouver Canucks.
