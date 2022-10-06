Golden Gate preview of Thursday night game against IMG Blue

Golden Gate (2-3, 0-1 in 3S District 16) at IMG Academy Blue (3-2)

Time: Thursday, 7 p.m

What to Watch For – Golden Gate: The Titans will be the first to play football in Southwest Florida since Hurricane Ian made landfall last week. They are coming off of a bye week, and with the delays from Ian’s damages, have had a total of 13 days off. Golden Gate now has just two chances to practice before traveling to Bradenton to face IMG Blue.

“We need to keep our kids safe and that’s the number one thing,” said Golden Gate head Coach Nick Bigica. “But with our strength program and our conditioning program, we feel we’re good to make that turnaround.”

Bigica says that his team is not just ready physically, but mentally as well. “They want to get back to normalcy, and everybody’s dealing with something whether it’s physically or mentally,” Bigica said. “But they believe in what they’re doing, and the hard work they put in. So they want to get back to work again. That’s kind of their normalcy.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button