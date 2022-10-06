Golden Gate preview of Thursday night game against IMG Blue

Golden Gate (2-3, 0-1 in 3S District 16) at IMG Academy Blue (3-2)

Time: Thursday, 7 p.m

What to Watch For – Golden Gate: The Titans will be the first to play football in Southwest Florida since Hurricane Ian made landfall last week. They are coming off of a bye week, and with the delays from Ian’s damages, have had a total of 13 days off. Golden Gate now has just two chances to practice before traveling to Bradenton to face IMG Blue.

“We need to keep our kids safe and that’s the number one thing,” said Golden Gate head Coach Nick Bigica. “But with our strength program and our conditioning program, we feel we’re good to make that turnaround.”

Bigica says that his team is not just ready physically, but mentally as well. “They want to get back to normalcy, and everybody’s dealing with something whether it’s physically or mentally,” Bigica said. “But they believe in what they’re doing, and the hard work they put in. So they want to get back to work again. That’s kind of their normalcy.”

Golden Gate’s last game was on Sept. 23. They earned a gritty 13-12 win over Gulf Coast, where John Lee Honorat scored the game-winning touchdown after he broke free on a 52-yard carry. Honorat finished the contest with 93 yards and reeled in a touchdown pass from Brian Bachmann.

The Sharks would test two quarterbacks, but the Titans held both to a combined 6-of-15 passing with one touchdown. Expect Golden Gate’s defense to try to capitalize on the success despite being so far removed from it.

IMG Blue: The Ascenders are also coming off a bye week Entering week seven. Their most recent action was their tough 41-15 loss to Moore Haven on Sept. 22. IMG allowed 463 yards of total offense in the loss. Terrier quarterback Henry Boyd went 12-of-18 in the air for 223 yards and two touchdowns, while teammate Zailin Jackson rushed for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns on 15 carries. The Ascenders will have their hands full trying to contain another Talent in the backfield this week in John Lee Honorat. Keep an eye on how, if at all, they are able to handle Honorat and Brian Bachmann, the Titan’s dual-threat Weapon under center.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News Pick: Golden Gate 28, IMG Blue 12