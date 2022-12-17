Golden again! South Oak Cliff Battles back, wins second straight football championship

Click or tap here to view the box score

ARLINGTON — Midway through the third quarter, South Oak Cliff knew what was coming.

Jason Todd and the SOC coaching staff pumped up an already Roaring crowd – which included Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins – as the momentum continued to shift in its favor after its second safety of the day.

Despite trailing 17-5 in the first half and losing control early, SOC could feel it had finally taken the reins of its Fate in its second consecutive state title game.

South Oak Cliff’s performance in its 34-24 win over Port Neches-Groves in the 5A Division II state title game mirrored much of its title defending season.

It didn’t always look like a state champion.

But when it did, it looked like the start of a dynasty.

After starting the season 0-3, South Oak Cliff won 13 straight to end its season with its second straight state championship, making history in more ways than one.

SOC became the first team to win back-to-back state championships in Dallas ISD history. Head Coach Jason Todd became the first Black Coach in state history to win two titles at the same school — and the third overall to win two titles.

“We’ve been down a few times this year,” Todd said. “One thing I can say about the kids and the coaches, we could always find a way to claw ourselves out of a hole.”

South Oak Cliff wide receiver Trey Jackson (16) celebrates his second quarter touchdown catch against Port Neches-Grove in the Class 5A Division II state football Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, December 16, 2022. (Tom Fox/Staff Photographer)

Todd pointed to perhaps the toughest schedule in the state, with losses to Duncanville and DeSoto (both 6A programs are playing for titles on Saturday) and Lancaster (another I-20 corridor power). South Oak Cliff turned things around with a 31-28 win over TAPPS Powerhouse Parish Epsicopal, which won its fourth straight state title earlier this month.

The return to AT&T Stadium and the come-from-behind win over Port Neches-Groves proved that South Oak Cliff’s win in 2021 wasn’t a fluke, and that Todd and his staff have built a program with Longevity that can face any tests thrown its way.

That’s what the Golden Bears faced Friday night against Port Neches-Groves, which was playing in its first state title game since 1999.

Battle-tested early, South Oak Cliff won four of its six playoff games by one score. It looked like it could be another nail-biter early at AT&T Stadium.

SOC fell into a 7-0 hole after quarterback Cole Crippen found Landon Guarnere wide open down the sideline for a 53-yard touchdown. SOC’s secondary, arguably one of the best in the area and the state, looked shaken up early.

South Oak Cliff’s struggles continued, as its offense faced self-inflicted wounds of penalties and not being able to convert on a red zone trip early. It was charged with seven penalties for 49 yards in the first half alone — six on offense.

Its running game, which averages over 200 yards per game, was stymied by Port Neches-Groves’ defense, so it had to turn to the passing game for production — an area where it’s struggled this season, as a single quarterback hadn’t produced over 170 yards in a game all year.

But SOC quarterback William Little became the game’s Hero early, throwing for 164 first-half yards to bring South Oak Cliff within five at intermission. Little finished the game 9-for-16 for 233 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a score and was named the game’s Offensive MVP.

SOC’s defense took a while to get back to its normal self. Port Neches-Groves capitalized on breakout runs from Isaiah Nguyen. However, it came up with two safeties — one in the second quarter and one in the third — that became key in tying the game up at 17-17 Midway through the third quarter.

South Oak Cliff scored 19 straight points to take its first lead late in the third quarter. A pick-six from Manny Muhammad immediately after extended his lead to two touchdowns heading into the game’s final frame, and Diego Varela’s third field goal of the night made it a three-score game late in the fourth.

Following his third quarter interception, South Oak Cliff defensive back Manny Muhammad (1) slides across the goal line for a third quarter touchdown against Port Neches-Grove in the Class 5A Division II state football Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, December 16, 2022 . (Tom Fox/Staff Photographer)

“Those guys have 19, 20 Division I guys on their team on 5A Division II, that’s pretty unheard of,” Port Neches-Groves Coach Jeff Joseph said. “They’re talented. They’re good.”

Muhammad, a four-star recruit committed to Texas, was named the game’s defensive MVP. South Oak Cliff limited Port Neches-Grove to under 100 yards of offense in the second half.

“My defensive staff, I will match them up with anybody,” Todd said.

Todd added: “Manny was great to this program. You’re talking about a kid who was phenomenal coming out of middle school. He’s always been a star athlete, I would say. But he also comes from a great family.”

It capped a string of 29 straight Golden Bear points and for the second season in a row, Todd and SOC made the key Halftime adjustment and completely controlled the final 24 minutes to secure the win. Port Neches-Groves scored a late touchdown, but South Oak Cliff recovered an onside kick to send the tens of thousands of SOC fans into a frenzy.

SOC has shown its resilience all season, and Todd his ability to Coach a group to success despite the adversity it faced.

That’s exactly what he did Friday night.

Todd joins elite company as one of the four active North Texas public school coaches to win back-to-back titles alongside Highland Park’s Randy Allen, Aledo’s Tim Buchanan and Ennis’ Sam Harrell.

In his eighth season with the program, he put SOC, DISD and inner-city football back on the map at the highest stage and showed Friday night that he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

“We have a lot of Dallas guys on the staff who take a lot of pride in it,” Todd said. “… It’s personal to you, you want to be successful.”

South Oak Cliff wide receivers Joshua Manley (85) and Jordan Mayes (84) celebrate their Class 5A Division II state football Championship win over Port Neches-Grove with the Trophy at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, December 16, 2022. The South Oak Cliff defeated Port Neches-Grove, 34-24. (Tom Fox/Staff Photographer)

