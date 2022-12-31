Goldberg narrates Georgia football College Football Playoff hype trailer

ATLANTA — It’s the eve of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Dawgs released their 12th game trailer of the season. As the No. 1 Bulldogs ready themselves to take on No. 4 Ohio State, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 73-second feature titled ‘Sixty Minutes,’ narrated by former Dawgs’ defensive lineman and professional Wrestler Bill Goldberg. Watch the video below.

“Every Champion started as a contender who refused to give up,” Goldberg says. “When the bell rings, that clock starts. For sixty minutes, it is going to be a Dawg fight. Oh, you hear that, they are locking the gate. It is just you and me, giving our all until they tap out. It is a 60-minute drive for a 60-minute fight. In this game, there are no second chances. Everything we worked for has led to this moment. A battle in front of the Greatest fans in the land.

“So Let’s start that clock. Lock those gates. And do what we came here to do.”

The Bulldogs are now 79-15 under seventh-year head Coach Kirby Smart, with a 48-9 record in conference play. Georgia is coming off a 50-30 neutral-site win over LSU and Ohio State is coming off a 45-23 home loss to Michigan. The two teams will take the field on December 31 in the second-ever meeting ever between Georgia and Ohio State, with the first being the 1993 Citrus Bowl. The game, which kicks off at 8 pm ET, is set to be telecast by ESPN.

“It’s not about the Big Ten and the SEC,” Kirby Smart said. “It’s about football, right? It boils down to the line of scrimmage. It boils down to turnovers, explosive plays. It’s not really about the 2 conferences in those games. You may need to make it about that, but really it’s about who plays better. Because I also coached at Alabama when Ohio State absolutely destroyed us in one CFP semifinal game and, you know what? They played better. They were more explosive and they didn’t have turnovers and we did at Alabama. So it really boils down to how you play, not who you play.”

