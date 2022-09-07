Gold, Silver and Bronze: Detroit Dancers, Basketball Players Win Medals at JCC Maccabi Games

The three Detroit Dancers Lemberg coached won a total of six medals.

Sloan Lemberg knows a little bit about winning medals at the JCC Maccabi Games.

She piled up 26 of them competing as a Detroit dancer from 2014-17.

So it was no surprise that the three Detroit Dancers the 21-year-old West Bloomfield Resident coached won a total of six medals at the Maccabi Games held last month in San Diego.

Emily Feinstein, Addison Fenster and Madison Kraft were Detroit’s dancers.

They combined for a gold medal in 16U hip hop trio and a silver medal in 16U Israeli trio.

Feinstein also won a gold medal in 14U tap solo, Fenster also won a silver medal in 16U jazz Solo and a Bronze medal in 16U contemporary solo, and Kraft also won a silver medal in 16U lyrical solo.

The three Dancers weren’t the only Detroit Athletes to earn medals in San Diego.

Ari Ellis and Spencer Sherr were on a 14U 3-on-3 boys basketball team that won a Bronze medal. Ellis and Sherr were joined by players from Boston and Virginia Beach, Virginia on the combined team.

Dancing is a year-round commitment and passion for Feinstein, Fenster and Kraft.

Each Trains at the Studio A Center for Performing Arts in Commerce Township.

“We started rehearsing our Maccabi Games dance routines in March,” Lemberg said. “We were able to use group routines done at Studio A, so we didn’t have to start from scratch.”

Coaching the Dancers wasn’t Lemberg’s only job in San Diego.

She also was one of the 18-athlete Detroit delegation’s two chaperones, along with Donna Sklar. Karen Gordon was Detroit’s delegation head.

“I was at the dance venue (at the Lawrence Family JCC) most of the time we were in San Diego, but I had other responsibilities, too,” Lemberg said.

Lemberg earned three Midot Medals for displaying outstanding character when she was an athlete at the Maccabi Games.

She was presented with three Midot Medals in San Diego.

One was for cleaning the dressing room at the dance venue.

Another was for doing the hair and makeup for Tamar Sigler, a dancer from Israel. Tamar was at the Maccabi Games with her mother, Maayan Sigler.

As for the third Midot Medal, “all the dance coaches were called on stage to receive a medal because of the great camaraderie and sportsmanship among the dancers,” Lemberg said.

“Unless you knew them, you couldn’t tell which Dancers were from Detroit and which Dancers were from San Diego, for example. Everyone was rooting for one another.”

Lemberg was supposed to be an Assistant Coach for the Detroit Dancers at the 2020 Maccabi Games.

“We had one rehearsal. That’s it,” she said.

The Maccabi Games were canceled that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were no Maccabi Games in 2021 either because of the pandemic. There were no Detroit Dancers nor rehearsals in 2021.

“When I got an opportunity to coach and be a chaperone at this year’s Maccabi Games, of course, I took it,” Lemberg said.

Lemberg is going into her senior year at Michigan State University. The dance and marketing major has a career goal of being a dance choreographer.

She’s the executive director of the Orchesis Dance Company at MSU.

