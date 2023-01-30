Gold Jacket Spotlight: Dan Hampton ‘cornerstone’ of Bears’ defensive revival

When DAN HAMPTON ordered a “double with cheese” while sitting on a trainer’s table, he wasn’t ordering a post-game or post-practice meal. He was ordering two ice bags and two Ace bandages for his knees.

In his lifetime, Dan experienced a dozen knee surgeries.

Renowned for his willingness to play through pain during his 12 seasons in the NFL, “Danimal,” a nickname JOHN MADDEN bestowed on him on a television broadcast, steps into the Gold Jacket Spotlight this week.

Persuaded to return to playing football his junior year at Jacksonville High School in Arkansas rather than playing saxophone in the school marching band — Dan had suffered significant injury to his legs after falling from a tree during the summer prior to seventh grade — he learned the game and the required discipline from Coach Bill Reed.

“Kids are always looking for discipline; we all crave it. Bill Reed was the guy who instilled that in me,” Dan recalled in an interview.

Although Dan had limited playing experience and was slight of build, University of Arkansas head Coach Frank Broyles saw potential.

“He was just a gangly kid, but he started as a freshman,” Broyles said. “We didn’t have many players his size. They stepped in and stood out from the beginning.”

Razorbacks defensive line Coach Harold Horton said, “Fundamentally, he (was) as good as any defensive tackle in college football.”

The “Chicago Bears Report” recognized Bears Scout Jim Parmer as the first in the organization to talk about Dan, reporting that he said, “Bring him in here and he could play inside or outside. You could put him about anywhere you wanted to.”

“We got film from Arkansas, and you could see he was a can’t-miss prospect,” said Bears defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan. “We drafted him No. 1 coming out because of what he did in college. We didn’t have a very good defense then. That’s when we really started building the Bears defense.”

The defense the Bears built was the legendary “46,” and Dan was considered “the Cornerstone of the 46 defense,” according to Ryan.

“Because I was there before Dan,” Chicago safety Gary Fencik said, “I just know what a noticeable difference it was with him, physically and emotionally. The day Dan showed up, not only did the entire defense develop an attitude, but the Offensive line got better.”

Offensive guard Tom Thayer confessed he was “scared to death every single practice,” adding, “when you practice against Dan Hampton, who were you going to play against that was any better?”

Dan’s willingness to play with injuries and rebound from surgeries was categorized in an edition of the “Chicago Bears Report” by teammate Steve McMichael.

“They played the game the way it was supposed to be played,” McMichael said. “He neglected his body for the betterment of the team, and he was a leader.”

Dan was selected to four Pro Bowls, and it is noteworthy that those selections were split equally between two playing positions on the defensive line: end and tackle. During his 1985 Pro Bowl season, he excelled at both positions.

The versatile and committed defensive lineman became the second Chicago Bear, joining SID LUCKMAN, to play across three decades.

Dan was a member of six division championship teams and the Bears’ Super Bowl XX Championship team.

Not only was Dan recognized for his abilities and leadership on the field, a “Game Day” article proclaimed, “His performance on the field reflects off the field, too. His contribution to the community is endless, and his Personality is nothing short of a true gentleman.”

“I don’t think you’ll find a harder, more devoted worker than Dan,” MIKE DITKA said in 1989, a year prior to Dan’s retirement. Then, alluding to himself, the former Bears Coach added: “Even when he’s hurt bad enough that it would keep another guy out of a game, he just blocks it out of his mind and goes back out there because he wants to win so much . Reminds me of somebody else I know.”

