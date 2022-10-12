Golatt, Jr. Named to DC Touchdown Club Washington Metro College Football Player of the Week Honor Roll for Second Straight Week

BOWIE, Md. – For the second consecutive week, Bowie State University quarterback Dion “DJ” Golatt, Jr. has been selected to the DC Washington Metro College Players of the Week Honor Roll List completing of 17-of-29 passes for 242 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in the Bulldogs 41-14 win over Virginia State last weekend.

The Largo, Md., native tossed two TDs in the opening quarter that gave Bowie State a big 24-0 lead early on. Golatt, Jr. had scores of 27 yards, 31 yards, and 45 yards along with four Rushes for 21 yards. The award of Golatt, Jr.’s second consecutive.

Golatt, Jr. has 1,626 passing yards on the season, which ranks first in the CIAA and 13th in the nation. He is 24th among DII in passing efficiency (150.76). This accolade is Golatt, Jr.’s third Honor this week.

A complete list of the DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week Honor Roll list can be found HERE.

