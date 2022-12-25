GOJIRA’s MARIO DUPLANTIER: ‘Our Only Goal Is To Bring Something Positive’ For Humanity

In a new interview with Australia’s AndrewHaug.com, Drummer Mario Duplantier of GOJIRA spoke about his band’s environmentalist outcries and Reputation as metal’s next sociopolitical visionaries. They said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “We grew up exactly in the same place in France, in the southwest, so we had the same concerns. We were also rednecks; we didn’t grow up in big cities, for example. So we were surrounded by nature. It’s our education; the four of us received the same education — ‘respect the ocean, respect the mountains,’ because it was our playground.

“Joe [Joseph Duplantier, GOJIRA frontman and Mario‘s brother] is writing the lyrics, and Joe is a very sensitive person; he’s always thinking about Humanity in general. When you have to write lyrics, you just have to write something you’re obsessed about or you just feel.

“I think what is cool is now, with the stature of the band, we were able to raise a campaign like we did for Amazonia where we raised money — like $300,000 to give directly to the indigenous people in Brazil. So that’s our goal, I would say, in the future, is bringing more operations like this.”

Mario went on to say that he and his bandmates are always thinking about new ways to express something that would empower people and inspire them. “We constantly think about the human beings in general,” he said. “We talk a lot in general. We are very psychological and constantly thinking about what will be the next path for community. So this kind of campaign is precious for us: what can we do with our living? We have one life right now. We want to be part of the solution of bringing something positive. It sounds very cliché, but that’s our only goal, is to bring something positive for humans.”

GOJIRA‘s song “Amazonia”which appeared on the band’s latest album, “Fortitude”, laments the Destruction of the rainforest. (All proceeds from the track go to a Charity for Tribes who have suffered through deforestation.)

Last year, Joseph told Revolver Magazine that “Fortitude” finds him and his bandmates “expressing more and more clearly, something that we have to communicate with the world. Sometimes I’m thinking, ‘Wait a second, you’ve been saying the same thing over and over for almost 25 years.’ Not exactly the same thing but, ‘Be strong. Be compassionate,'” he said. “And there’s nothing cheesy or lame about it. Talking about love and understanding and compassion and self-love and self-respect and respect towards other beings, humans and animals. I think it’s a powerful message and it’s a bit Jesus-like. Although we’re not religious, there’s something spiritual about our message.

“I realize with time that when somebody has an important thing to say in their lives, they have to say it over and over to be heard. So, basically, with this album, we’re reaffirming our message of compassion, of love and respect, and also a little bit of, ‘Don’t fuck with me.’ But in a different way. We’re fine-tuning what we have to say. And clearly the message of this album is ‘Be strong. Stay on your feet. And take a stand.’ And we’re in a time in our lives where so much is changing and we all think about Revolution sometimes — what if, what if, the world could be a better place — but it starts from within each and every single one of us. It’s not very different from the chorus of ‘Silver’ from the album ‘Magma’. ‘When you change yourself, you change the world.'”

This past October, French progressive metallers GOJIRA released a new song titled “Our Time Is Now”. The track appears on the soundtrack to EA Sports‘ long-running NHL video game franchise “NHL 23”.

“Fortitude” came out in April 2021 via Roadrunner Records. The follow-up to 2016’s “Magma” was recorded and produced by Joseph Duplantier at Silver Cord Studio — GOJIRA‘s Ridgewood, Queens, New York Headquarters — and mixed by Andy Wallace (NIRVANA, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE).

GOJIRA initially laid the foundation for “Fortitude” in 2020 with the surprise release of the single “Another World”.

The artwork for “Fortitude” was created by Joseph Duplantier.