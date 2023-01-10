“Going to Be Sad to Watch” – Soccer Fans Emotional Over Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s Faceoff After Massive News

The feud between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is older than a decade. Both fan bases have their points, and own facts they like to bring up. However, after decades of debate, fans are going to say goodbye to this debate as Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to Al-Nassr and will be playing in the Saudi Arabian League. Many fans are sad to see the debate coming to an abrupt end. However, we will be able to witness the last dance, one last game between the GOATS.

Many people have already declared the debate over after Lionel Messi got his hands on the world cup trophy. Even USWNT star Megan Rapinoe jumped into the debate after the Finals as she posted about the debate being over. She shared an image on her Instagram stories in which Messi was sitting on a throne. However, Ronaldo is playing still keeping the Sporting spirit alive.

Fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

According to reports, PSG will be playing friendly matches against an all-star XI from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. They will play the match on January 19th. It might be the last time these stars will be facing each other. There is no chance of them meeting in club soccer after this match. However, if we are lucky, they will arrange more friendly matches like this so that we can enjoy this rivalry until it lasts.

B/R Football posted the info about the confirmed match in which we will see Lionel Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo. The fans’ reaction to the post was sad and excited at the same time. Here are a few fans’ reactions,

It is understandable how fans feel about the debate coming to an early end. This debate is something that made soccer fans stand up for their favorite player. Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is unarguably the biggest question a soccer fan has to answer and watching it go like that is tough.

Kobe Bryant talked about the debate

The NBA Legend Kobe Bryant had talked about this debate years ago. They had taken Messi’s side and talked about what made him choose that. Although he did finish by saying that the GOAT battle had to finish only after any one of the players had won the World Cup.

Kobe may not have been with us today to see Lionel Messi lifting the world cup, but many fans who have been with Ronaldo for years would still want to side with CR7. what do you think about this match? Tell us in the comments.