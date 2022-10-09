Gogo Peters equalizes late, but men’s soccer falls to #22 Cornell

Next Game: at Boston College 10/11/2022 | 7:00 PM October 11 (Tue) / 7:00 PM at Boston College History

PROVIDENCE, RI – Jam’s Gogo Peters scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season to tie the game late in the second half, but No. 22 Cornell took the lead back with just 17 seconds remaining as Brown men’s soccer fell to the Big Red 2-1 Saturday evening at Stevenson-Pincince Field.

“Fair play to Cornell and their staff,” Friends of Brown Men’s Soccer Head Coaching Chair Chase Wileman said. “Super proud of our team. We’re very happy with our guys that they were able to execute our game plan in a very short amount of time.

“There’s two sides; super positive that we took that right to the end, but also there are things that we need to continue to work on to continue to get this program headed in the right direction.”

In a game that didn’t see a shot on goal by either team for the first 72 minutes of action, all three goals were scored in the contest’s final 18 minutes.

Cornell Struck first in the 73rdrd off a long cross into the box that was ping-ponged around by a few Big Red forwards and eventually made its way into the net.

The Bears, who had been pressuring the Cornell back line all throughout the second half, finally broke through off the foot of Gogo Peters. With less than three minutes remaining in the game, the freshman and Brady Van Epps connected on a smooth give-and-go down the right side of the field. Gogo Peters split a pair of Defenders on his way into the 18-yard box and drilled a left-footed shot that beat the Cornell goalie low and to his right.

The game appeared destined to end in a draw, but Cornell had one last push and it ended up being enough. Another cross that made its way across the face of the Brown goal was tapped in by a Big Red forward to win the game.

“We’ll use it as fuel,” Wileman said. “We’ll use it as a learning lesson for the rest of this season and also beyond that. In the end, we just have to move on and continue to grow.”

The Bears’ opportunity to move on will come quickly as they travel to Boston College this Tuesday, Oct. 11 for a 7 pm matchup.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today’s Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click here.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest on Brown Athletics, please follow

@BrownU_Bears on Twitter, @BrownU_Bears on Instagram, like BrownUBears on Facebook and subscribe to the BrownAthletics YouTube channel.