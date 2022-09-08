‘Gods Most Gifted Athletes of All Time’: Golf World Reacts to Latest John Daly Baseball Video

John Daly has been controversial yet one of the most loved athletes in golf. Over the years, his bad-boy image has helped him become one of the most prominent entities in the golfing world. After successfully establishing an aura ever since his debut in 1987, the American Sensation has rightly managed to transcend the sport.

Following a T38 finish at the Ally Challenge, the former PGA Championship and Open Championship Winner is currently in St. Louis for the Ascension Charity Classic. The 56-year-old has been busy polishing his skills at the Norwood Hill Golf Club ahead of tomorrow’s tournament. However, Daly found time to make an appearance at another Sporting event in the Show-Me State.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The two-time major Winner took some time off practice to head to the MLB Clash between St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals. Considering his stardom, John Daly was called on to make the ceremonial first pitch. This moment prompted the golfing world to shower its thoughts on the bearded man’s baseball skills.

John Daly catches eyeballs with his Inaugural pitch

Walking towards the pitcher’s mound in a red t-shirt, white shorts, and a pair of slippers, John Daly looked nothing less than a pro-baseballer himself. They stepped on the mound and casually made the pitch, garnering a cheer from the entire stadium. Golf.com captured this moment and tweeted it out to the golf world.

Flat John Daly is one of the most prominent entities in the golfing world, the comment section was filled with fans showering their love on the California-born player.

A fan labeled the 56-year-old as “One of Gods most gifted Athletes of all time!!”

Walking in the same shoes, numerous other fans also came forward to flood the Twitter post with their opinions. While most of the fans praised Daly, a handful of them opted to take a light-hearted dig at the clip.

The tweets read:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The St. Louis Cardinals outplayed the Washington Nationals 6-5 at the Busch Stadium and will look to delight their home fans with an encore later tonight.

Hoping to walk on the same winning path taken by the Cardinals, Daly will be making the final touches to his game for the $2,000,000 purse Ascension Charity Classic. He is set to kick off his St. Louis campaign with a 9.29 AM (local time) tee time tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are your thoughts on John Daly’s ceremonial pitch? Will he be able to shine at the Norwood Hill Golf Club? Do let us know in the comments below.

Watch this story- John Daly Once Spilled Beans on His Short Temper