Goddess Craft Market Celebrates Women In The Visual, Healing, And Performing Arts

The Inaugural holiday Goddess Craft Market, a female-centric market hosting both visual and Healing artists, will be Thursday, December 8, 2022, 5:00 pm-9:00 pm, at Wilburn Street Studio, 307 Wilburn St, in East Nashville , for one night only.

The Goddess Craft Market includes visual and fine arts, handmade crafts, aromatherapy products, herbal remedies, and more. The holiday market will offer a sound bath with Maria Brannon of Iridescent Knowing, music by Kristin Clark, Tacos by Tam, “Haut Toddies” by High Garden Tea, and hot apple cider.

“The last few years, I have carefully curated each of these events to include a diverse array of female artists and it continues to grow in popularity with each offering,” says Jennifer Harvard of Gaia Sisterhood and The Goddess Craft Market. “I am thrilled to add a holiday market to the mix this year to continue honoring and celebrating women in the arts. Bring your friends and family-it’s going to be a warm and cozy way to shop this season!”

A list of artists participating in the market may be found below; more information is available at: gaiasisterhood.org

Black Sheep Goods

Brooke Gillian Ceramics

Bugtussle Farm

Flatwoods Fawn

Flora & Moon

The Flower Key

Sisterhood of Gaia

Heather Dawn Tarot

JBC Studio

Jennie Okon

Kimberly Clo

Looking Glass Craft

One Stop Soul Shop

Own Your Ohm Health

Paint the Town by Numbers

Penelope Ponders

The Ramblin’ Bee

Revel

Ritual Ridge

Rockn’s Boho Clothing

Stomping Grounds Herbal

Swamp Fox Creations