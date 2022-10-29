Goddess Craft Market Celebrates Women In The Visual, Healing, And Performing Arts
The Inaugural holiday Goddess Craft Market, a female-centric market hosting both visual and Healing artists, will be Thursday, December 8, 2022, 5:00 pm-9:00 pm, at Wilburn Street Studio, 307 Wilburn St, in East Nashville , for one night only.
The Goddess Craft Market includes visual and fine arts, handmade crafts, aromatherapy products, herbal remedies, and more. The holiday market will offer a sound bath with Maria Brannon of Iridescent Knowing, music by Kristin Clark, Tacos by Tam, “Haut Toddies” by High Garden Tea, and hot apple cider.
“The last few years, I have carefully curated each of these events to include a diverse array of female artists and it continues to grow in popularity with each offering,” says Jennifer Harvard of Gaia Sisterhood and The Goddess Craft Market. “I am thrilled to add a holiday market to the mix this year to continue honoring and celebrating women in the arts. Bring your friends and family-it’s going to be a warm and cozy way to shop this season!”
A list of artists participating in the market may be found below; more information is available at: gaiasisterhood.org
Black Sheep Goods
Brooke Gillian Ceramics
Bugtussle Farm
Flatwoods Fawn
Flora & Moon
The Flower Key
Sisterhood of Gaia
Heather Dawn Tarot
JBC Studio
Jennie Okon
Kimberly Clo
Looking Glass Craft
One Stop Soul Shop
Own Your Ohm Health
Paint the Town by Numbers
Penelope Ponders
The Ramblin’ Bee
Revel
Ritual Ridge
Rockn’s Boho Clothing
Stomping Grounds Herbal
Swamp Fox Creations