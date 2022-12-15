Goddard Named Life U Women’s Soccer Head Coach

VSN (admin) Published Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – 01:30 PM





MARIETTA, GA — Tuesday night, Life University Director of Athletics Jayme Pendergast announced Meg Goddard will lead the Women’s soccer program, beginning in January 2023.

Goddard joins Life University after spending the previous six years as an Assistant at NAIA institution Columbia College. At Columbia, Goddard served as Assistant head Coach for both the men’s and Women’s programs before getting promoted in the fall of 2022 to associate head coach. During her time in Missouri, Goddard gained valuable NAIA tournament experience. The Women’s program, boasting an overall record of 106-20-6 during Goddard’s tenure, gained six AMC conference tournament championships, five AMC regular season conference titles, and six NAIA national tournament appearances. The team earned an Elite 8 finish in 2016, with a Top 5 NAIA ranking in 2017. Additionally, Goddard helped Foster ten NAIA All-Americans. The Women’s program finished the final NAIA poll ranked 11th for the most recent 2022 season.

The men’s program saw similar success under Goddard’s leadership, with the men’s program earning four AMC regular season conference titles, six national tournament appearances, including an Elite 8 finish in 2017 and Final Four finishes in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The men’s program ranked as high as #2 in the NAIA in 2019 and 2020 while producing 17 NAIA All-Americans. The men’s program finished the final NAIA poll ranked 15thth for the most recent 2022 season.

Since joining Columbia College athletics in 2016, Goddard was heavily involved in the tactical, technical, fitness, and social aspects of both the men’s and women’s programs, while also implementing off-season strength and conditioning programs.

Director of Athletics Jayme Pendergast spoke fondly of Goddard, stating, “Our candidate pool was so strong for this position and Meg really stood out as not just a strong coaching candidate but also a great Personality fit. Being at a program like Columbia and having such deep national tournament experiences, Meg is quite familiar with how to have sustained success at the national level – a place we know our Women’s program can get to. Just as important, she spoke about the importance of the coach/student-athlete relationship and what she envisioned for a strong team culture. I am really excited to work with Meg and see how our program continues to develop under her leadership.”

Prior to coaching, Goddard served as a team captain for Columbia from 2012-2014. As a midfielder, she helped the program win its first Conference Championship, Regular Season Championship, and NAIA National Tournament appearance in 2014.

“I am excited to join Life University and lead the Women’s soccer program,” said Goddard. “I want to thank Jayme and the search committee for the opportunity to continue to build upon the success of the program. I am looking forward to getting introduced to the team and working to prepare for the fall”

Goddard holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Ottawa University. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Majoring in Sports Management, Marketing & Healthcare Management from Columbia College in 2014.

