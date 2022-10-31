Ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season, one name kept coming up at Big Ten Media Days when Reporters quizzed players and coaches about which player kept them up at night: Purdue’s 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey. Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo quipped that “God can barely cover him,” and Illinois Coach Brad Underwood called Edey “a problem.”

“Edey is 20 feet tall,” Indiana Coach Mike Woodson told 247Sports. “If he doesn’t block the shot, he’s altering the shot. He might not block them, but he can change every part of the shot going into the rim. That’s the difference for him.”

When Edey was asked about the narrative that he scares opponents, he graciously brushed it off like it was nothing. They repeated the preseason catchphrases like, “I’m just trying to get better.” But it was clear that Edey walks on hallowed ground as one of college basketball’s most intimidating figures.

“He’s just huge,” Nebraska center Derrick Walker told 247Sports. “It’s nothing around it. He can put his hands up and touch the rim. I have to jump.”

In Honor of Halloween, here are college basketball’s most terrifying players. Spoiler: Edey made the cut.