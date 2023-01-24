GOCC tabs Sterling as new volleyball Coach

Sturgis varsity volleyball Coach Tracy Sterling is headed for a new gig.

On Monday, Glen Oaks Community College announced Sterling would take over as the new head coach for the Viking volleyball program. Sterling led SHS to a 92-62-8 record during her four years as the varsity head coach of the Trojans. She was also named as the Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year for 2022.

“I am honored and excited to be the next Glen Oaks volleyball coach,” Sterling said in a statement released by the school. “This is an amazing opportunity for me personally, but I am more excited to grow the GOCC Viking volleyball program with top local volleyball talent from our surrounding communities.”

Sterling said she is proud of what the Trojans accomplished during her time as head coach.

