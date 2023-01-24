GOCC tabs Sterling as new volleyball Coach

Sturgis varsity volleyball Coach Tracy Sterling is headed for a new gig.

On Monday, Glen Oaks Community College announced Sterling would take over as the new head coach for the Viking volleyball program. Sterling led SHS to a 92-62-8 record during her four years as the varsity head coach of the Trojans. She was also named as the Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year for 2022.

“I am honored and excited to be the next Glen Oaks volleyball coach,” Sterling said in a statement released by the school. “This is an amazing opportunity for me personally, but I am more excited to grow the GOCC Viking volleyball program with top local volleyball talent from our surrounding communities.”

Sterling said she is proud of what the Trojans accomplished during her time as head coach.

“As a Sturgis Public Schools alum, I was proud to be entrusted to lead the Sturgis volleyball program for the past four years,” she said in a statement released by GOCC. “I feel we were able to refocus our program goals and build a strong foundation and love for the game all the way down to our junior Trojan youth camps.”

The Glen Oaks team finished 10-14 this past season and was one point away from qualifying for the post season.

“We are excited to welcome Tracy to Glen Oaks and particularly our Glen Oaks athletics family,” GOCC Athletic Director Joel Mishler said in the statement. “She has done a great job at the high school and club levels of developing young women of character who become outstanding volleyball players and teams. Her teams consistently get better and are known by their competitors for bringing a tough, scrappy, winning Mindset to the court. We are looking forward to Tracy bringing that same Mindset and winning ways to our program, both on and off the court, at Glen Oaks.”