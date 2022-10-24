Goblin Market performance presented by Denmark Arts Center

Denmark Arts Center presents a unique and memorable performance experience: Goblin Market with Mary Bastoni & Teresa Dyer, a musical rendition based on the poem by Victorian author Christina Roselleti, at 7 pm on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29; and at 3 pm on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Told through haunting musical numbers, narration and prose, the show tells the story of two devoted sisters, Laura and Lizzie, who return to their childhood nursery after many years’ absence. Here they both discover and invent the world of their adolescence. Their nursery becomes a woodland glen peopled by bizarre goblins who entice them with luscious fruits. One of the sisters, Laura (Mary Bastoni), partakes of the Forbidden offerings and falls under their addictive spell. Her sibling Lizzie (Teresa Dyer) Bargains Desperately with the Fey Creatures to find the antidote that would save her sister from an untimely death. Their story weaves an enchanted spell that will linger long in the memory.

Goblin Market Musicians include cellist Barbara Paschke, violinist Ellen Schwindt, and pianist John Waldie. Script by Polly Pen and Peggy Harmon with music by Polly Pen; adapted from the poem by Christina Rossetti and performed by Mary Bastoni and Teresa Dyer.

A facilitated discussion with the Lakes Region Recovery Center will follow each performance.

Our HEPA air purifier systems and ventilation will be engaged for indoor performances.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.denmarkarts.org/events.

The Denmark Arts Center is an award-winning 501(c)3 cultural organization founded in 1994 in the rural community of Denmark. Housed in the town’s historic 1883 Odd Fellows Hall, the DAC offers year-round events and workshops in contemporary dance, theater, music and visual art to community members young and old. DAC is at 50 West Main St., Denmark. For more information, visit http://www.denmarkarts.org.