‘GOAT’: Tiger Woods’ Inhuman Record Makes Golf Community Reminisce the Good Old Days

Over the years, Golfers of many generations have faced Tiger Woods in tournaments and Majors. Although at times, they may overcome the 15-time Major Winner in a tournament, the odds of defeating Woods in the Playoffs are very shy. Let’s take a deeper look at how dangerous the Hall of Famer can get when it comes to competing in the Playoffs in the PGA Tour.

Since his debut in 1996, Tiger has embarked on the journey of becoming one of the greats in the sport. He has made his presence known with his dominant performances for nearly two decades. However, Woods was regarded as a ruthless competitor when the final round proceeded to playoffs.

Tiger Woods is almost unbeatable in Playoffs in the PGA Tour

Woods played his first Playoffs in his debut year at the Las Vegas Invitational in 1996. He defeated Davis Love III, who had earned a decent reputation back then. It became the first win in Tiger’s great playoff runs.

Nevertheless, during the 1998 Nissan Open, Tiger Woods faced his first defeat in a playoff under the PGA Tour banner, when he lost against Billy Mayfair. Defeating Woods in Playoffs isn’t easy, and Mayfair understands that even decades later he regards the win highly. “If I go down as the only guy to beat Tiger Woods in a playoff, that’s a feather in my cap”, said Mayfair in recent years.

To this day, that has been the only defeat in Tiger’s Playoffs in the PGA Tour. He has a record of 11-1, having a win percentage of 92%. When it comes to playing Playoffs in the Majors, the 46-year-old has competed at 3 instances. The first such moment came when Tiger won the 2000 PGA Championship, after overcoming the journeyman Bob May in the Playoffs.

The 15-time Major Winner then had to undergo further Playoffs during the 2005 Masters and 2008 US Open. Although Woods has lost some non-Tour Playoffs, his record in the PGA Tour remains intact. Recently, Golf Digest reminisced about Woods’ game Greatness through a post on Instagram. Fans shared their love and admiration towards the Hall of Famer.

Fans pay their respect to Tiger’s masterclass

The Golf Digest’s post reminded the world of the good old days when Tiger dominated the sport. “Tiger at his Peak had an intimidation factor that has yet to be Duplicated in sports”wrote one fan, while another commented, “GOAT“.

Many other fans gave props to Billy Mayfair for being the only star in the PGA Tour to defeat the 15-time Major winner. However, one fan even stated that Woods would have overcome Mayfair if it wasn’t for his below-elbow sleeves t-shirt. “Would be 12-0 but his shirt sleeves got in the way”wrote the fan.

Although some fans remember some of Tiger’s defeats in the playoffs, they all occurred in non-tour events or the European Tour. However, Woods remains a dangerous force when it comes to playing in Playoffs on the PGA Tour.

What are your thoughts on Tiger’s insane playoff record? Let us know in the comments section below.

