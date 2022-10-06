GOAT camp concludes today – Daily Leader

CenterPoint Church Brookhaven’s third GOAT Backyard Bible Camp concludes tonight.

People may say GOAT means the “greatest of all time” referring to favorite athletes. But CenterPoint says GOAT stands for “God Over All Things.” The free camp is open to the community to show children ages 5 and up that learning about God and following Jesus is anything but boring.

“God most definitely gave me a vision for this camp and a burden for this community. GOAT CAMP is meant to be a way to teach kids that God should be ‘over all things’ in our lives… first above the sports we love, the activities we are involved in and even the food we put in our bellies. It’s really cool to see these kids come out and have a blast while learning about Christ,” said Jessica Breazeale of Wesson.

The camp met nightly since Tuesday, 5:30-7 pm at the small Exchange Club ballfield. Tuesday night Featured Blitz Ball, slingshot making, and learning about David and Goliath. The speaker was high school student Lexi Prestridge of Wesson.

Activities continued Wednesday with football, music and worship. Prestridge was joined by Jessica Joe of Copiah-Lincoln Community College as speakers.

Thursday night will feature kickball and children learned how to be Fishers of men. Speakers were Mississippi College student Gage Smith, of Wesson, and University of Southern Mississippi student DeMarcus Godbolt, of Bogue Chitto.

Food will be provided for attendees.

Approximately 80 children and teenagers attended the camp, along with about 20 volunteers. The church plans to conduct two camps per year, one in October and another in April.