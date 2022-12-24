Goals, wants, needs in 2023 for CFP Top 25 teams

Christmas is here, and with that means that many top 25 college football teams will soon play their Bowl games — a few have already done so — to cap off their 2022 campaigns. It also means that the early signing period just passed, and recruiting never stops in college football these days with the NCAA Transfer Portal and more. The Portal can be a double-edged Sword at times, but it certainly makes it easier than ever for schools to meet their needs and goals on the wishlist by adding experienced Talent looking for a new home.

With programs getting set to soon go all in on preparations for the 2023 season, the to-do lists vary by school. Some virtually already met all their needs during the early signing period — high school prospects and transfers included — while others still have work to do. A handful of schools are still waiting for no NFL Draft decisions from top players, too, making things all the more uncertain.

In the spirit of the Holiday season, we ran through the wishlists for each program that finished in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings earlier in the month. From specific position needs, to big picture goals for those who already got what they needed, every school has at least something it is wishing for this Christmas.

Let’s start unwrapping the situation for each team in the top 25: