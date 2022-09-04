Goals keep piling up as No. 20 CU Buffs Women’s soccer routs Omaha – BuffZone

The program record for goals in the season for the Colorado Women’s soccer team is 47, set in 2018.

It’s worth noting, even just six games into the 2022 campaign. Because even with the usual scoring dip that tends to occur once Pac-12 Conference play begins, the Buffaloes have the look of a team ready to make a serious run at that record.

The 20th-ranked Buffs continued their high-scoring, unbeaten start on Sunday, rolling past visiting Omaha 5-0 at Prentup Field. CU outscored its opponents 11-0 in two home wins over the weekend and has scored 26 goals during a 5-0-1 start.

Shyra James continued her record-setting scoring streak, while Stanford transfer Civana Kuhlmann continued her impressive start with the Buffs with a goal and an assist. Rachel Rosen recorded the first two-assist game of her career, while goalkeeper Bella Grust earned her second career solo shutout.

After scoring her first goal of the season during Thursday’s 6-0 win against Texas A&M-Commerce, fifth-year senior Kayleigh Webb started the scoring for CU with an unassisted goal in the 18th minute.

James kept her streak alive Moments later, giving CU a 2-0 lead off an assist from Kuhlmann. James has scored in every game this season and extended her team record goal-scoring streak to 10 games dating back to last season. James also owns CU’s record for consecutive games with at least one point.

Defenders Hannah Sharts and Jayden Newkirk gave CU a 4-0 lead at halftime, with Rosen earning an assist on both goals. It was the first career goal for Newkirk.

CU played its third game without starting goalie Dani Hansen, who is sidelined by an undisclosed injury. Grust got the start for last week’s key road draw at then-No. 9 Brigham Young, but she gave way to Lindsey Smith for Thursday’s home win against Texas A&M-Commerce. Grust finished with three saves against Omaha.

The Buffs outshot the Mavericks 25-9 with a 9-4 advantage on shots on goal. CU could be on track for a slight nudge up the national top 25 this week as the three teams immediately in front of the 20th-ranked Buffs — No. 19 Xavier, No. 18 Texas A&M and No. 17 Georgetown — all suffered a loss or a tie this past week.

After playing five of the season’s first six games at Prentup, the Buffs will face a different challenge this week with a two-game trip through Michigan. CU will tackle its second top-20 Matchup in 10 days when it visits No. 24 Michigan on Thursday, followed by a Sunday date at Michigan State.

Well. 20 Colorado 5, Omaha 0

O 0 0—0

CU 4 1—5

Goals — Colorado: Webb, 18th minute; James (Kuhlmann), 30th minute; Sharts (Rosen), 41st minute; Newkirk (Rosen), 44th minute; Kuhlmann (Willis, Hayward), 66th minute.

Goalies (Min.-goals allowed-saves) — Omaha: Konsmo (71-4-2); Reedtz, Rehde Olesen (19-1-1). Colorado—Grust (90-0-3).