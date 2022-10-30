Goals from Blake, Pardo propel Shaker past Shen in Class AA girls’ soccer final

STILLWATER — Preventing scoring opportunities is what Alyssa Blake’s career with the Shaker girls’ soccer team has been all about. The senior defender, however, certainly can get behind the concept of creating scoring chances. It is usually not part of her routine, yet such a situation presented itself for Blake in the waning seconds of the first half Saturday afternoon in the Section II Class AA final.

When a corner kick off the foot of senior midfielder Francesca Logrippo curled into the goal box, Blake flashed forward to the right slot wide open and banged in a header with four seconds remaining in the opening half.

It would be the only goal the Blue Bison required. Olivia Pardo added a second tally with 19:37 left and top-seeded Shaker captured the program’s first Sectional title with a 2-0 triumph over second-seeded Shenendehowa at Stillwater High School.

“I am speechless … I am so proud of my team,” Pardo said. “What a great feeling. I don’t want it to end.”

“That was a great team effort,” Shaker senior striker Micaela Tahoe said. “We have been looking forward to this game all season. We got here and now we live to see another day.”

Shaker (17-1), the state’s top-ranked squad, will make the program’s first foray into the state Playoffs Nov. 5 at Mechanicville against the Section III Champion that will be crowned Monday night between No. 17-ranked Fayetteville-Manlius and No. 12-ranked West Genesee.

“I am just so happy for the girls. They’ve worked so hard for this,” Brehm said.

During the 2020 season without a Sectional tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic, Shaker and Shen tied for the Suburban Council regular-season title and were set to meet for the league Championship when a Shaker player was deemed COVID positive just before the start of the game . The teams shared the title.

Last fall, Shenendehowa captured the Sectional title as Shaker dropped a semifinal decision to Columbia after allowing a goal with 30 seconds left. Saturday, the Blue Bison would not be denied securing the program’s first Sectional championship.

“We are excited about that. Practice (Sunday),” Tahoe said. “Winning this is everything, and more.”

Shaker Coach Mike Brehm watched his normally hyper-aggressive Squad play an extremely reserved opening 40 minutes. They talked afterwards about all the times during the season when his team practiced set pieces. Blake is not usually involved in the offense. She has worked on getting involved on corner kicks. Given so little time remaining in the first half Saturday, it was an easy call to have her come forward.

“We work on those corners all the time,” Brehm said. “Shen had dominance (at that point in the game). We held. We were going to give them what we gave them, and accepting it with the space. We weren’t possessing it well. We were thinking defense instead of offense, which isn’t like us.

“On that corner, Alyssa is always in there during practice. I think it is her second high school goal ever.”





“I am usually the one in practice getting hit with the ball or hitting it the other way,” Blake said. “This time, I just went for it. No one was marking me, so I went up and got it.”

“I knew she had it,” Pardo said.

Despite creating the bulk of the offense through the game’s first 55 minutes, the majority of the shots taken by the Plainsmen (14-3-1) were from well outside the goal box. Emily Silva blistered several shots over the bar or wide to either side.

“We know they had very good shooters. Our Mindset was to keep them outside the box,” Blake said.

Shenendehowa Coach Holli Nirsberger and her coaching staff felt Pardo’s goal should have been disallowed because she believed the Shaker senior made contact with junior goalie Eva Pflomm. As things unfolded the rest of the way, the two best chances for Shen to score sailed well over the crossbar in the final five minutes.

“It felt really good to win,” Blake said. “Shen is one of our biggest rivals. Shout out to them. They are really good. We really came here wanting to win. We have put in all that hard work. With all that dedication, why not take a win out of it? “