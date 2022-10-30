Goals from Blake, Pardo propel Shaker past Shen in Class AA girls’ soccer final
STILLWATER — Preventing scoring opportunities is what Alyssa Blake’s career with the Shaker girls’ soccer team has been all about. The senior defender, however, certainly can get behind the concept of creating scoring chances. It is usually not part of her routine, yet such a situation presented itself for Blake in the waning seconds of the first half Saturday afternoon in the Section II Class AA final.
When a corner kick off the foot of senior midfielder Francesca Logrippo curled into the goal box, Blake flashed forward to the right slot wide open and banged in a header with four seconds remaining in the opening half.