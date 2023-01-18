Goalies stand out as Redwood, Tam battle to another stalemate

MILL VALLEY CA – JANUARY 17: Tam goalkeeper Emily McMahon (1) makes a save late in the second half of their MCAL girls soccer game against Redwood at Tam High in Mill Valley, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The game ended in a 0-0 tie. (Sherry LaVars/Marin Independent Journal)

MILL VALLEY CA – JANUARY 17: Charlotte Lacy (3) of Redwood Races Emma Gardner (19) of Tam to the ball during their MCAL girls soccer game at Tam High in Mill Valley, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The game ended in a 0-0 tie. (Sherry LaVars/Marin Independent Journal)

MILL VALLEY CA – JANUARY 17: Maren Jones(10), left, of Tam battles Colette Boyden (10) of Redwood for the ball during their MCAL girls soccer game at Tam High in Mill Valley, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The game ended in a 0-0 tie. (Sherry LaVars/Marin Independent Journal)

MILL VALLEY CA – JANUARY 17: Maya Greenholz (11), left of Redwood Battles Marissa Scanlan (15), of Tam for the ball as Dakota Ledesma (15) of Redwood moves in on the play during their MCAL girls soccer game at Tam High in Mill Valley, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The game ended in a 0-0 tie. (Sherry LaVars/Marin Independent Journal)

MILL VALLEY CA – JANUARY 17: Charlotte Lacy (3) of Redwood walks away after her attempted goal is smothered by Tam goal keeper Emily McMahon (1) during their MCAL girls soccer game at Tam High in Mill Valley, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The game ended in a 0-0 tie. (Sherry LaVars/Marin Independent Journal)

MILL VALLEY CA – JANUARY 17: Evelyn Spiegel (20), left, of Redwood Battles Marissa Scanlan (15) of Tam for the ball during their MCAL girls soccer game against Tam at Tam High in Mill Valley, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan . 17, 2023. The game ended in a 0-0 tie. (Sherry LaVars/Marin Independent Journal)

The girls soccer teams from Redwood and Tam High battled to a 0-0 stalemate on Tuesday for the second time this season, with the goalies from each team taking turns on center stage.

Tam goalie Emily McMahon made a pair of crucial saves six minutes apart in the second half to keep the game scoreless. After regulation – and the result is a tie in terms of the league table – Redwood goalie Paige Barta saved three penalties which were held to determine which team would claim the Tamalpais District Cup Trophy this season. Redwood prevailed 3-1 in the penalty shootout.

“We gave ourselves a chance to win (in regulation) but we know how hard it is to score goals in the league this year against the top three or four teams,” Redwood Coach Ivan Bandov said. “I think it’s our fourth 0-0 tie in the league. We have no losses, thankfully. It was a great battle. These are the types of games that make us better and get us ready for the playoffs.”

Neither goalie had too much to do outside of a routine save here and there until the 61st minute. Redwood midfielder Colette Boyden found herself in some space and unleashed a shot from well outside the 18-yard box. Boyden saw McMahon shading to the left side of her goal and aimed her shot to the right side, forcing a sprawling save.

“I saw (Boyden) shoot it and, instead of diving right away, I had moved my feet and got there and then dove after I moved my feet and I think that was the key,” McMahon said. “I didn’t want them to score. I wanted to keep it a shutout.”

McMahon was pressed into action again in the 67th minute when Maya Greenholz cut inside from the left wing and fired a shot towards the far post.

“I wasn’t sure if it was on frame but I was going for it because it was kind of top corner and I wasn’t sure,” McMahon said. “But if you don’t know, you should still go for it so I tipped it out.”

Although both teams got the ball into dangerous places and generated some half-chances, neither goal was really under threat during the rest of the game.

“Coco (Boyden) hit a brilliant shot and Emily made a great save,” Bandov said. “I think that goes in more often than not – she hit it that well. Maya came inside on her right foot from the left wing and hit another great shot so credit to Emily for making two quality saves.

“I thought those were the two best chances of the game but to Tam’s credit I thought they played well today. They made it difficult for us to be in possession on a consistent basis and they have great players so it’s no surprise when we play them that it’s difficult.”

After a pair of scoreless ties against each other in MCAL play, Tam (7-3-2, 6-2-2 MCAL) sits in third on 20 points with Redwood (7-1-4, 6-0-3) just behind is 19 points. Redwood does however have a game in hand having already had its second bye of the season.

Once regulation was over, there was a small matter of penalty kicks to determine the cup competition. Redwood got successful spot kicks from Boyden, Dakota Ledesma and Greenholz plus three penalty saves from Barta.

“I’ve been working with my goalkeeper trainer since I was really young so I’ve always been looking at how to predict a PK – look at the hips, look at where they’re looking in the goal,” Barta said. “I feel like I’ve gotten pretty good at predicting that.”

After making her third save to end the shootout, Barta shot a look at the Tam supporters gathered in the corner of the field before going to celebrate with her teammates.

“I also had some extra motivation from the Tam fans,” Barta said.

The two teams could receive a third opportunity to settle things between them in the MCAL playoffs, where a penalty shootout would carry with it much heavier stakes.

“I definitely wouldn’t be shocked if we ended up in this exact situation in the MCAL Playoffs so just keep prepping for the next three weeks and be ready for it,” Barta said.

