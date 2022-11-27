“Goalies Should Be Built Like Kevin Durant”: 2x NBA Champion Imparted Goalkeeping Wisdom After Lionel Messi’s Argentina Won At The FIFA World Cup

The Qatar 2022 WC is at an exciting stage of the tournament. First-round upsets caused by nations like Saudi Arabia and Japan have spiked further interest. However, the USMNT’s run in the tournament so far has been mediocre. The team, nevertheless, did show shades of resilience against England. The USMNT faces Iran next in a ‘must-win’ match for both teams. Fans also witnessed an enthralling game on Saturday, with Argentina defeating Mexico in a do-or-die situation. In response to a goal scored in the game, a Lakers Legend tweeted how the sport needed more players built like Kevin Durant.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mychal Thompson hilariously Suggested how Goalkeepers should be built like Durant, as it would be a Massive advantage for any team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NBA Legend Suggested the need for Kevin Durant on a soccer field

On the second matchday of the Qatar WC, Argentina faced Mexico in a thrilling encounter. Lionel Messi and Argentina were on the ropes as they faced elimination. And as Fate would have it, Messi produced a moment of magic with a goal from outside the box. A neatly placed shot that even an in-form Guillermo Ochoa couldn’t stop.

The soccer fandom flooded Twitter with posts signifying Messi’s Greatness as he went on to become the first player to assist in five world cups. While others decided to give their hilarious opinion on how such goals can be saved.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend, Mychal Thompson mentioned how the goalies, if built like Durant, would be a Menace to the opposition. According to the Bahamian Basketball legend, if their height was slightly more aligned to NBA superstars, they would fare better in the sport

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The two-time NBA Champion hails from the Caribbean Islands, where the Popularity of soccer supersedes basketball. Kevin Durant would be glad to be an example for other athletes. Moreover, by an NBA legend. But he wouldn’t be quite happy with how the Brooklyn Nets are performing in the season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans of the Nets are experiencing an extremely testing season. The Durant-led side has had more losses than wins in the season. The team lost on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers, even though Durant dropped 36 points. The New York side would have some hope with the return of Kyrie Irving to the squad.

Watch This Story: LeBron James floored by Kevin Durant ending a man’s career with his iconic move during Nets vs Wizards