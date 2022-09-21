Goal Zero’s popular Sherpa 100 AC/PD Portable power banks on sale from $150 (Save $50+)

The official Goal Zero Amazon storefront offers its Sherpa 100 AC Portable Power Bank for $199.95 shipped. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at 33% off. This is $25 under our previous mention, and a rare chance to save. Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100 AC arrives as a more compact take on your traditional Portable power station with a more streamlined design that’s centered around a 25,600mAh internal battery that powers everything from MacBooks to iPhones and more with its expansive selection of I/O. You’ll find two 60W USB-C ports, a full AC outlet, dual 2.4A USB-A ports, an integrated 5W Qi Charging pad, and more. Better yet, it’s also compatible with the brand’s line of solar panels and other charging gear. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Also on sale today, a smaller power bank in the Goal Zero Arsenal is sitting at the best price of the year. The Sherpa 100 PD doesn’t rock quite as expansive of an I/O selection as the lead deal, but still comes centered around the very same 25,600mAh internal battery at $149.95. In place of full AC outlets, you’ll find a more mobile-friendly lineup of charging ports with a 60W USB-C port joined by a pair of 2.4A USB slots. All packed into a rugged housing, there’s also a 10W Qi pad on the top. That’s all down from its usual $200 going rate, as well. For a better idea of ​​what to expect, dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

Our Green Deals guide however is packed with all of the week’s other best deals, at least when it comes to environmentally-friendly price cuts, that is. You’ll find markdowns on Portable power stations, electric vehicles, and plenty of other ways to ditch gas and oil from your routines without having to pay full price. Dive in right here for a look at all of the week’s best.

Goal Zero Sherpa 100 AC features:

Dependable power you can rely on in any situation. Airline approved and travel-ready, the Sherpa 100AC lets you take your office anywhere, on the plane or in the wild. Integrated 100W AC port is perfect for keeping cameras and laptops charged in coffee shops, airports, trains, and more. High-speed 60W USB-C Power Delivery port lets you fast charge compatible laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Recharge from the sun with GZ solar panels or from the wall outlet.

