Goal Zero Yeti 500X Portable power station fuels your tailgates at $550 (Save $150)

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Yeti 500X Portable Power Station for $549.95 shipped. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings while delivering the second-best price to date. This comes within $25 of the all-time low set back in June, and is the lowest we’ve seen since. Centered around a 505Wh internal battery, this Portable power station comes armed with enough juice to power some gear at your upcoming tailgates and campsites. You’ll be able to tap into either of the dual AC Outlets for power, as well as one of the two USB-A slots, the 18W USB-C port, and the even more capable 60W USB-C PD slot. There’s even a solar panel input for recharging completely off-grid.

A notable way to make the most out of your new power station would be picking up one of Goal Zero’s companion Nomad 20 solar panels. These let you top off the power station just using the sun, helping complete your off-grid setup with some extra energy when you’re in a pinch. Plus, the savings from the lead deal will cover the add-on, so you can still walk away with a complete package for what you would have normally paid for the power station alone.

Or if you need something a bit less capable for Portable power needs, Goal Zero’s popular Sherpa offerings are now on sale. These power banks arrive with either 100W AC or USB-C PD ports and start at $150 price tags. You’ll be able to save at least $50 while locking in some of the best prices to date on these more portable offerings that can fit right in your backpack.

Goal Zero Yeti 500X features:

This power station’s 505 Watt-Hours pack a punch. Complete your overlanding rig or prepare for extended camping trips. This station will power everything from portable fridges to phones. Live in the moment with long-lasting power. Stay connected, charge your fridge, and keep your tablet charged with Goal Zero. The Yeti 500X electric generator and 505-watt-hour (10.8 V, 46.8 Ah) battery capacity will keep your small devices running.

