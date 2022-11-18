Goal Zero Sherpa battery is perfect for traveling

I love to be prepared. I have phone chargers and cables and external batteries in multiple places to minimize my chances of ever running out of power.

I’ve reviewed more than a few external batteries — large and small — but today I’m looking at a power bank I’d call medium-sized.

The Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC ($299 at goalzero.com) isn’t one of those small batteries you can stick in your pocket. It’s about the size of a paperback book.

What is it?

This is an external battery pack with a capacity of 95 watt-hours, which is the largest battery you can take on an airplane.

It’s a perfect item to pack in your travel bag.

So what all can you power with the Sherpa 100AC?

Most people will buy this for charging cellphones, which it does in a variety of ways and really fast. It’s also great for charging your other small electronics like tablets, watches and even your laptop.

Specs

The Sherpa 100AC exists to charge things three ways — through USB ports, an AC outlet and a wireless charger on top.

There are two USB-C ports, one with a charging capacity of 60 watts and one with a capacity of 100 watts. The USB-C ports are also used to recharge the Sherpa 100AC’s internal battery pack at a rate of up to 60 watts.

There are two USB-A ports that provide 2.4 amps (12 watts max).

The AC inverter has one 110-volt outlet that provides up to 100 watts of power, which is just right for most laptops.

The wireless charging pad on top can provide up to 15 watts of power.

The Sherpa 100AC can be used while it is charging.

With a 65-watt USB-C charger, the Sherpa can be charged up in just two hours. It can also be charged with a solar panel. Charge times with solar will depend on the output capacity of the panel.

The Lithium-ion battery should be topped off every 3 to 6 months.

The Sherpa 100AC weighs 2.1 pounds, and it measures 7.69 by 5.51 by 1.02 inches. Its body is made of aluminum.

It can operate in temperatures ranging from 32 to 104 degrees.

The Sherpa 100AC ships with a USB-C Charging cable, but you need to provide your own USB wall charger.

The Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC. (GOAL ZERO / TNS)

Display

The Sherpa 100AC has a small color display to let you keep up with the battery pack’s charge level as well as the amount of power moving in or out.

In a brilliant design stroke, the display is tilted up at a 45-degree angle, making it completely visible when the battery pack is sitting on a table.

How much can it charge? Goal Zero says the Sherpa 100AC can charge the average smart phone eight times. It can charge a tablet three times and charge your laptop twice.

I’ve been using it during the week on my desk at work to wirelessly charge my phone. I keep it connected to wall power through a USB-C port, so it’s always charged and ready to go.

I tossed it in my computer bag for a quick weekend trip to visit my mom last week. I used it as a charging station for two laptops, two phones and my Apple Watch.

The Sherpa 100AC easily handled all our charging needs for the weekend.

Another version

If you’re thinking, “Wow, that’s great, but I don’t need an AC outlet,” I have some great news for you. There is a version of the Sherpa 100 without the AC outlet called the Sherpa 100PD.

This version still has two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and the wireless charger, and it’s smaller and lighter with the same battery capacity.

The Sherpa 100PD costs $199.95.

One note: The smaller body of the Sherpa 100PD does not have the space for the solar panel input, so if solar recharging is important to you, buy the 100AC.

I receive lots of gadgets to review, but I have to admit, the Sherpa 100AC is one of my favorites. It checks all the boxes for me: It has huge capacity, it’s small enough to keep in your bag (or on your desk), and it charges up quickly.

Of the two Sherpa models, I think I might choose the 100PD if I were spending my own money. I love the convenience of having an AC outlet if I need it, but I’m not sure it’s worth an extra $100, and the smaller size is really attractive.

Jim Rossman is a tech columnist for Tribune News Service.