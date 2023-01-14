“Goal Vs AC Milan Gave Me Best Feeling Since Joining Nerazzurri”

Inter defender Stefan de Vrij feels that the most special moment that he has experienced in a Nerazzurri shirt so far was his goal against AC Milan in the Milan Derby in 2019.

Speaking in the matchday programme for this evening’s Serie A Clash with Hellas Verona, the 30-year-old looked back on the feeling of scoring in one of the biggest fixtures in Italian football, and also gave his thoughts on some former Inter legends.

De Vrij joined Inter from Lazio in the summer of 2018, and he had to wait less than a season to make a real impact wearing a Nerazzurri shirt.

In his second Serie A Derby for Inter, the Dutchman got on the scoresheet during a 3-2 win over the Rossoneri.

If prior to that moment, the former Feyenoord defender hadn’t quite experienced everything it means to be an Inter player, it certainly gave him an exhilarating lesson.

“One of the Moments that’s given me the best feeling since I joined Inter was my goal in the derby,” the Dutchman said.

“I remember that I made a run to the near post on Candreva’s ball in from a corner,” he looked back.

“I jumped for it, and when I landed I saw that the ball was in the corner of the net,” he continued. “It was beautiful!”

De Vrij was also asked about which former Nerazzurri Strikers he’d like to come up against, and the defender noted that “There’s Milito, Adriano, Vieri, Eto’o.. there have been a lot of top Strikers at the Nerazzurri in its history.”

“But for me, above, I’ll say Baggio,” he added.