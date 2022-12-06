Goal tripled in Chamber’s Toys for Tots bicycle drive | News, Sports, Jobs





We live in a giving community.

A business challenge had the goal of raising 10 bicycles for this year’s Toys for Tots campaign.

The outcome? A total of 31 bikes and nearly $2,000 in donations to buy more bikes, scooters and helmets.

The effort was coordinated by the Warren County Chamber of Industry and the deadline to contribute was Friday.

“At the conclusion of our Toys For Tots Bike Drive Challenge, thanks to numerous donors, we were able to raise $1,985 in cash/check, along with the two additional outstanding donations of a total of 31 bikes,” Savannah Casey, WCCBI’s administrative assistant, said.

The 10-bicycle goal was met in one fell swoop.

Casey said Brian Haner, a real estate agent with JC Warren Real Estate, personally donated 10 bikes.

“This area has been very loyal, confident and trusting with listing and buying properties from me and this is my way of giving back and saying thank you,” Haner said.

Casey said that Midtown Motors donated an additional 21 bibles.

“Numerous other businesses, organizations, and individuals donated money to the challenge, for which we are extremely grateful,” Casey said.

That was led by the $615 raised by Kinzua Federal Credit Union and the Chamber wanted to thank Orange Line Media, CTI Physical Therapy, Kinzua FCU, Northwest Bank, ERA Team VP Real Estate, Mr. and Mrs. Bartsch, and Mrs. and Mrs. Leasure for their contributions to the effort.

The funds raised will purchase bikes, scooters as well as safety equipment like helmets and pads, Casey said.

“The response to this initiative was overwhelming and greatly appreciated,” she said. “We plan to make this bike drive an annual campaign for the Toys for Tots Christmas distributions.

“We are always grateful for the support from our community.”