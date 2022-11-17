Newcastle United have recently been granted the ability to become a Powerhouse in the Premier League once again after the financial takeover in 2021. However, before this, the Reasoning behind previous successful transfers seems to stem from the same source.

In 2005, the sports drama film Goal!: The Dream was released. It was directed by Danny Cannon and starred Kuko Becker as Mexican football starlet Santiago Munez. The movie documents his rise to stardom from grassroots football to being scouted for Newcastle United in the Premier League. The film focuses on themes such as the excitement of playing at the highest level as well as the struggles that come with fame and the pressure involved.

The film was criticized for its cliche feel, but this didn’t stop the football film from becoming a fan favorite. From its realism, helped by the co-operation of FIFA, this meant the film was allowed the correct Licensing for teams and Stadiums as well as featuring top-level footballers.

Some of these include David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Raul and Newcastle United Legend and Premier League top scorer Alan Shearer.

Adidas also reportedly contributed $50 million towards the film’s budget, which saw it become the then biggest deal between a corporate brand and film production.

Even though the film received mixed reviews after its release, over the years it has benefited Newcastle United in regards to attracting talent to their club.

Some of the most iconic and influential players for Newcastle in the 00s/10s have come to Newcastle because of how the film represents and captures the Essence of the city as well as the honor of playing for one of the Greatest teams in English football.

Prime examples of footballers that have had a Goal! influence their move to Newcastle are Senegalese striker Papiss Cisse, who was aware of the club after growing up watching goals and was familiar with the Legends that played for the club.

Striker Callum Wilson made his decision to go to Newcastle rather than Aston Villa because of Goal. Other honorable mentions include Jonas Gutierrez, Kenedy and Islam Slimani.

Goal! went on to have a Trilogy of Films which followed Munez through his career at Newcastle United, Real Madrid and then his journey at the World Cup for Mexico.

