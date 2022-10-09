Goal-starved London Knights fall to 0-3 after loss in Erie

Article content The London Knights are nowhere close to solving their scoring woes.

Article content Sean McGurn’s first-period tally prevented a goal-less London weekend, but it wasn’t nearly enough in a 3-1 defeat to the Otters before 5,207 Saturday at Erie Insurance Arena. The three straight losses mark the Knights’ worst start in 15 years – since dropping six in a row to begin the 2007-08 OHL campaign.

Article content “We’re not finding that Loose changes around the net and can’t seem to Bang it in,” London Assistant Coach Rick Steadman said. “They seem to be banging it in on us.” The Knights have only four goals to date – and two of those from defencemen. Ottawa’s Luca Pinelli and Saginaw’s Matyas Sapovaliv, with five apiece, have outscored the entire London roster over the opening two weeks. That inability to finish is the biggest factor in the Knights’ rough launch. It is masking most of the positives and the development of the club’s younger talent.

Article content “I thought (the effort) this weekend was a huge improvement from the first game (against Owen Sound),” Steadman said. “They’re working and putting it all out there. It seems it’s not Bouncing our way. The chances we get, we can’t put it in and when we make one mistake, it seems to come back and bite us.” Overage defenseman Bryce Montgomery was hurt blocking a shot in the 1-0 loss to Sault Ste. Marie Friday, so he wasn’t able to answer the bell on the road trip. So the team ended up playing with just five rearguards. Gerard Keane, Isaiah George and Logan Mailloux, still in Laval after signing with the Canadiens, are working their way back from injuries. “It was a game-time decision and we decided to keep Bryce out on the precautionary side,” Steadman said. “It was too late to call anyone else up but the five D, in back-to-back efforts against teams that Buzz around, they did a great job.

Article content “They were helping protect (goalie Brett) Brochu and I thought Brett put in a good effort. He made some big saves and we left him out to dry a few times.” Brochu, the OHL’s reigning goalie of the year, owns a 2.75 save percentage and now an 0-3 record. The Knights and Kitchener are the only teams left in the league without a point in the standings. And if this scoring drought doesn’t end soon, London will need to acquire some help up front. “They want to win,” Steadman said. “They’re doing all those little intangibles and we have to stay on the same path. “If we do, it will come around for us.” [email protected] Otters 3, Knights 1 Erie goals: Sam Alfano, Kaleb Smith, Spencer Sova London goal: Sean McGurn Next: London faces the Mississauga Steelheads Friday, 7 pm at Budweiser Gardens.

Article content Saturday At Erie Insurance Arena Otters 3, Knights 1 1st period 1., Erie, Alfano 2 (Kyrou, Bressette) 2:08 (pp) 2. Erie, Smith 1 (Sauder, Saganiuk) 10:32 3. London, McGurn 1 (Sim, Barkey) 13:07 Penalties – Cowan, Ldn (hooking) 1:53, Federkow, Ldn (boarding) 6:41, Crane, Ldn, Johnston, Er (fighting) 11:47. Second period 4. Erie, Sova 1 (Sauder, Sedore) 17:43 Penalties – McGurn, Ldn (holding) 1:04, McCue, Ldn (kneeing) 5:51, Bonk, Ldn (slashing) 7:14, Brochu, Ldn (roughing), Edward, Ldn, Kulakov, Er (fighting), Saganiuk, Er (roughing, slashing), Morton, Er (10-minute misconduct) 10:55, Sova, Er (slashing) 19:29. Third period No scoring. Penalties – Kyrou, Er (roughing) 9:38, McCue, Ldn (fight instigator, game misconduct), Saganiuk, Er (fighting, 10-minute misconduct) 19:56. Shots on goal by London 11 10 8–29 Erie 8 14 5–27 Goal: Brochu, Ldn (W, 0-3). Lalonde, Er (W, 1-1). Power plays: Ldn 0-3. Er 1-6. Referees – Ryan Harrison, Ryan Elbers. Linesmen—Raymond King, Dave Pfohl. Attendance – 5,207. Three stars: 1st, Nolan Lalonde, Otters, 2nd Spencer Sova, Otters, 3rd Kaleb Smith, Otters.