Goal reached, but donations to be taken for another week | News
One of the nice aspects about the annual Good Neighbors fund drive is that it provides reassurance that there are still good people in the world today, and many of them obviously live in Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska.
The fund drive went over its goal of $75,000 on Friday, which means there should be adequate funds to help people and support the food pantry for another year.
“I’m just in awe. People are so generous,” said Allene Johnson, who directs the program and organizes the dozens of volunteers and church groups that help staff it all year. The last time Good Neighbors didn’t reach its goal was 2005.
“It’s not just the money, but the donations of food and labor,” Johnson said.
When asked about what she finds most rewarding about the program, Johnson almost always has a story about special people.
“On Wednesday of this week, a Volunteer and her granddaughter came in and asked if they could help with anything. Well, there was a board room that needed to be cleaned and straightened (after getting prepared for distribution day),” Johnson said.
The two got it finished and did a fantastic job, she said.
Making children happier at Christmastime through the gifts of toys of the Norfolk Good Neighbors and other groups is how some people think of the Good Neighbors.
But gifts are just one of the facets of the nonprofit’s work here. The Good Neighbors also provided food for a Christmas dinner to needy people and will furnish emergency assistance for items such as shelter, Utilities and transportation throughout the year.
But it is probably the people who have been helped by the organization who turn their lives around that have the most impact on Johnson, the volunteers and board members.
The program is designed to provide a handout when people are struggling, and there are occasions when people come back to let Johnson or others know years later. They often want to let others know how much they appreciated the help and encouragement when they were struggling.
The Good Neighbors works with other agencies to coordinate efforts to best serve needy individuals and families and avoid duplication of services.
Monetary donations to fund the program may be dropped off at the Daily News or sent to Good Neighbors, Box 1014, Norfolk, NE 68702. The last day donations will be received to be counted toward the 2022 Christmas fund drive is Friday, Jan. 6.
Anyone interested in volunteering with the program is encouraged to contact Johnson at 402-644-8155.
