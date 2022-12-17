GOAL Predictions: It’s Argentina vs France in the World Cup final

Join GOAL as our hosts Yarns and Jessica Black make their predictions for Sunday’s World Cup final, powered by Parimatch.

The final of the 2022 World Cup is upon us!

Who will be crowned Champion as the winter tournament in Qatar comes to an end?

GOAL is here to guide you through the final match, which takes place on Sunday, and predict which team will write themselves into football history with the GOAL Predictions show, powered by Parimatch.

Join the hosts Yarns and Jessica in taking a close look at the Finalists as two-time tournament winners Argentina take on 2018 Champions France. They are joined by guest and content creator David Kufi.

Of course, so much of the narrative will be about Lionel Messi as he looks to add this final, most prestigious and elusive Trophy to his glittering collection. Aged 35 now, this will likely be his last chance to win the tournament, too.

However, Les Bleus will have little reason to feel sentimental about such matters as they hunt down back-to-back World Cup triumphs. What’s more, star man Kylian Mbappe can become the youngest player since Brazil’s Pele to win the tournament twice if France succeeds in Qatar.

Argentina won the tournament in 1978 and 1986, while France lifted it in 1998 and 2018. And so, whoever wins on Sunday will be adding a third World Cup to their collection.

History beckons!

Italy | 2006 324454 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Which was the best World Cup winning team? 90688 France | 2018

66078 Germany | 2014

122797 Spain | 2010

44891 Italy | 2006 324454 Votes