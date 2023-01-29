Goal of Zach’s Law: Educate Washingtonians about cold-water shock

On an unusually warm spring day in March 2021, Centralia teen Zachary Rager jumped from the Chehalis River Bridge into the river below. It was something he and his friends had done many times before, but this time it would cost Rager his life.

Despite the heat of the day, the river was still bone-chillingly cold with spring runoff from the mountains. After jumping from the bridge, Rager disappeared under the water. It would be nearly a month before search-and-rescue crews were able to locate his body. Lewis County officials later determined that Rager had died from cold-water shock, a condition that occurs from sudden immersion in cold water that causes muscles to freeze, a loss of breathing control, heart and blood pressure problems and impaired mental ability.

Just months after his death, Rager’s family began working with 20th District lawmakers Rep. Peter Abbarno and Sen. John Braun to pass Zach’s Law, a bill that would require signs to be placed on or near bridges warning of the dangers of cold-water shock.

In an interview Friday, Abbarno said Rager’s death was especially difficult for his hometown of Centralia.

“A lot of community members talked to me about this. The family talked to me,” Abbarno said. “But maybe even more importantly, I have young kids: I have a 10-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter, and I can only imagine the heartbreak that this family has gone through. If there’s something simple you can do to at least get (people) to have a second thought, a pause before doing something that could take your life, like cold-water shock drowning, I want to do that.”